Presentation of new and updated results from ongoing Phase 1/2 HGB-206 study of LentiGlobin for sickle cell disease will include additional patients treated in the study

New and updated data, including analysis of healthy red blood cell production in patients with transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia following treatment with betibeglogene autotemcel (LentiGlobin for ß-thalassemia) to be shared

bluebird bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLUE) announced today that data from its gene therapy programs for sickle cell disease (SCD), transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia (TDT) and its cell therapy program for relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) will be presented during the Virtual Edition of the 25th European Hematology Association (EHA25) Annual Congress.

New data from the company's Phase 1/2 HGB-206 study of LentiGlobin gene therapy for SCD will be presented, including updated data from patients in Group C.

bluebird bio will also present data from its ongoing clinical studies of betibeglogene autotemcel (formerly LentiGlobin gene therapy for ß-thalassemia), including the Phase 3 Northstar-2 (HGB-207) study in patients who do not have a ß0/ß0 genotype and the Phase 3 Northstar-3 (HGB-212) study in patients who have ß0/ß0, ß0/ßIVS-I-110, or ßIVS-I-110/ßIVS-I-110 genotypes.

Data from studies of idecabtagene vicleucel (ide-cel; bb2121), the company's anti-B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy in development with Bristol Myers Squibb, will be presented, including an encore presentation of results from the pivotal Phase 2 KarMMa study.

Sickle Cell Disease Data at EHA25

Oral Presentation: Outcomes in patients treated with LentiGlobin for sickle cell disease (SCD) gene therapy: Updated results from the Phase 1/2 HGB-206 group C study

Presenting Author: Julie Kanter, M.D., University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham, Ala.

Transfusion-Dependent ß-Thalassemia Data at EHA25

Oral Presentation: Improvement in erythropoiesis in patients with transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia following treatment with betibeglogene autotemcel (LentiGlobin for ß-thalassemia) in the Phase 3 HGB-207 study

Presenting Author: John B. Porter, MA, M.D., FRCP, FRCPath, University College London Hospital, London, UK

Poster: Betibeglogene autotemcel (LentiGlobin) in patients with transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and ß0/ß0, ßIVS-I-110/ßIVS-I-110, or ß0/ßIVS-I-110 genotypes: Updated results from the HGB-212 study

Presenting Author: Evangelia Yannaki, M.D., George Papanicolaou Hospital, Thessaloniki, Greece

Multiple Myeloma Data at EHA25

Oral Presentation: Phase II KarMMa study: Idecabtagene vicleucel (ide-cel; bb2121), a BCMA-targeted CAR T cell therapy, in patients with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma

Presenting Author: Jesus San-Miguel, M.D., Ph.D., Clinica Universidad de Navarra, Navarra, Spain

Poster: Quality of life in patients with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma treated with the BCMA-targeted CAR T cell therapy Idecabtagene vicleucel (ide-cel; bb2121): results from the KarMMa Trial

Presenting Author: Michel Delforge, M.D., Ph.D., Leuven University College, Brussels, Belgium

Poster: Matching-adjusted indirect comparisons of efficacy outcomes for idecabtagene vicleucel from the KarMMa study vs selinexor PLUS dexamethasone (STORM part 2) and belantamab mafodotin (DREAMM-2)

Presenting Author: Paula Rodriguez-Otero, M.D., Clinica Universidad de Navarra, Navarra, Spain

Poster: Baseline and postinfusion pharmcodynamic biomarkers of safety and efficacy in patients treated with idecabtagene vicleucel (ide-cel; bb2121) in the KarMMa study

Presenting Author: Justine Dell'Aringa, Bristol Myers Squibb, Seattle, Wash.

Poster: Correlation of tumor BCMA expression with response and acquired resistance to idecabtagene vicleucel in the KarMMa study in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma

Presenting Author: Nathan Martin, Bristol Myers Squibb, Seattle, Wash.

Abstracts outlining bluebird bio's accepted data at the EHA25 Virtual Congress have been made available on the EHA25 conference website. On Friday, June 12 at 8:30 AM CEST, the embargo will lift for poster and oral presentations accepted for EHA25.

About betibeglogene autotemcel

The European Commission granted conditional marketing authorization (CMA) for betibeglogene autotemcel, marketed as ZYNTEGLO gene therapy, for patients 12 years and older with TDT who do not have a ß0/ß0 genotype, for whom hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) transplantation is appropriate, but a human leukocyte antigen (HLA)-matched related HSC donor is not available. On April 28, 2020, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) renewed the CMA for ZYNTEGLO, supported by data from 32 patients treated with ZYNTEGLO including three patients with up to five years of follow-up.

TDT is a severe genetic disease caused by mutations in the ß-globin gene that result in reduced or significantly reduced hemoglobin (Hb). In order to survive, people with TDT maintain Hb levels through lifelong chronic blood transfusions. These transfusions carry the risk of progressive multi-organ damage due to unavoidable iron overload.

Betibeglogene autotemcel adds functional copies of a modified form of the ß-globin gene (ßA-T87Q-globin gene) into a patient's own hematopoietic (blood) stem cells (HSCs). Once a patient has the ßA-T87Q-globin gene, they have the potential to produce HbAT87Q, which is gene therapy-derived hemoglobin, at levels that may eliminate or significantly reduce the need for transfusions.

Non-serious adverse events (AEs) observed during the clinical studies that were attributed to betibeglogene autotemcel were abdominal pain, thrombocytopenia, leukopenia, neutropenia, hot flush, dyspnoea, pain in extremity, and non-cardiac chest pain. One serious adverse event (SAE) of thrombocytopenia was considered possibly related to LentiGlobin for ß-thalassemia for TDT.

Additional AEs observed in clinical studies were consistent with the known side effects of HSC collection and bone marrow ablation with busulfan, including SAEs of veno-occlusive disease.

The CMA for ZYNTEGLO is only valid in the 28 member states of the EU as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway. For details, please see the Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC).

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted betibeglogene autotemcel Orphan Drug status and Breakthrough Therapy designation for the treatment of TDT. Betibeglogene autotemcel is not approved in the United States.

Betibeglogene autotemcel continues to be evaluated in the ongoing Phase 3 Northstar-2 and Northstar-3 studies. For more information about the ongoing clinical studies, visit www.northstarclinicalstudies.com or clinicaltrials.govand use identifier NCT02906202 for Northstar-2 (HGB-207), NCT03207009 for Northstar-3 (HGB-212).

About LentiGlobin for Sickle Cell Disease

LentiGlobin for sickle cell disease is an investigational gene therapy being studied as a potential treatment for SCD. bluebird bio's clinical development program for LentiGlobin for SCD includes the ongoing Phase 1/2 HGB-206 study and the ongoing Phase 3 HGB-210 study.

SCD is a serious, progressive and debilitating genetic disease caused by a mutation in the ß-globin gene that leads to the production of abnormal sickle hemoglobin (HbS), causing red blood cells (RBCs) to become sickled and fragile, resulting in chronic hemolytic anemia, vasculopathy and painful vaso-occlusive crises (VOCs). For adults and children living with SCD, this means unpredictable episodes of excruciating pain due to vaso-occlusion as well as other acute complications-such as acute chest syndrome (ACS), stroke, and infections, which can contribute to early mortality in these patients.

LentiGlobin for SCD received Orphan Medicinal Product designation from the European Commission for the treatment of SCD.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Orphan Drug status and Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designation for LentiGlobin for the treatment of SCD.

LentiGlobin for SCD is investigational and has not been approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) or FDA.

bluebird bio is conducting a long-term safety and efficacy follow-up study (LTF-303) for people who have participated in bluebird bio-sponsored clinical studies of betibeglogene autotemcel and LentiGlobin for SCD. For more information visit: https://www.bluebirdbio.com/our-science/clinical-trials or clinicaltrials.gov and use identifier NCT02633943 for LTF-303.

About idecabtagene vicleucel (ide-cel; bb2121)

Ide-cel is a B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)-directed genetically modified autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell immunotherapy. The ide-cel CAR is comprised of a murine extracellular single-chain variable fragment (scFv) specific for recognizing BCMA, attached to a human CD8 hinge and transmembrane domain fused to the T cell cytoplasmic signaling domains of CD137 4-1BB and CD3-? chain, in tandem. Ide-cel recognizes and binds to BCMA on the surface of multiple myeloma cells leading to CAR T cell proliferation, cytokine secretion, and subsequent cytolytic killing of BCMA-expressing cells.

In addition to the pivotal KarMMa trial evaluating ide-cel in patients with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma, bluebird bio and Bristol Myers Squibb's broad clinical development program for ide-cel includes clinical studies (KarMMa-2, KarMMa-3, KarMMa-4) in earlier lines of treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, including newly diagnosed multiple myeloma. For more information visit clinicaltrials.gov

Ide-cel was granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and PRIority Medicines (PRIME) designation, as well as Accelerated Assessment status, by the European Medicines Agency for relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

Ide-cel is being developed as part of a Co-Development, Co-Promotion and Profit Share Agreement between Bristol Myers Squibb and bluebird bio.

Ide-cel is not approved for any indication in any geography.

About KarMMa

KarMMa (NCT03361748) is a pivotal, open-label, single-arm, multicenter, multinational, Phase 2 study evaluating the efficacy and safety of ide-cel in adults with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma in North America and Europe. The primary endpoint of the study is overall response rate as assessed by an independent review committee (IRC) according to the International Myeloma Working Group (IMWG) criteria. Complete response rate is a key secondary endpoint. Other efficacy endpoints include time to response, duration of response, progression-free survival, overall survival, minimal residual disease evaluated by Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) assay and safety. The study enrolled 140 patients, of whom 128 received ide-cel across the target dose levels of 150-450 x 10P6P CAR+ T cells after receiving lymphodepleting chemotherapy. All enrolled patients had received at least three prior treatment regimens, including an immunomodulatory agent, a proteasome inhibitor and an anti-CD38 antibody, and were refractory to their last regimen, defined as progression during or within 60 days of their last therapy.

About bluebird bio, Inc.

bluebird bio is pioneering gene therapy with purpose. From our Cambridge, Mass., headquarters, we're developing gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer, with the goal that people facing potentially fatal conditions with limited treatment options can live their lives fully. Beyond our labs, we're working to positively disrupt the healthcare system to create access, transparency and education so that gene therapy can become available to all those who can benefit.

bluebird bio is a human company powered by human stories. We're putting our care and expertise to work across a spectrum of disorders including cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, sickle cell disease, ß-thalassemia and multiple myeloma, using three gene therapy technologies: gene addition, cell therapy and (megaTAL-enabled) gene editing.

bluebird bio has additional nests in Seattle, Wash.; Durham, N.C.; and Zug, Switzerland. For more information, visit bluebirdbio.com

Follow bluebird bio on social media: @bluebirdbio, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube

ZYNTEGLO, LentiGlobin, and bluebird bio are trademarks of bluebird bio, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: regarding the potential for betibeglogene autotemcel to treat transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and the potential for LentiGlobin for sickle cell disease (SCD) to treat SCD; and the risk that the efficacy and safety results from our prior and ongoing clinical trials will not continue or be repeated in our ongoing or planned clinical trials. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-Q, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and bluebird bio undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

