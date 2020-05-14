The global high-voltage power cable market research report provides detailed analysis on emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and a comprehensive analysis on different market segments. The high-voltage power cable market is poised to grow by USD 13.63 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Report of High-voltage Power Cable Market

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200514005486/en/

Technavio has announced the latest market research report titled Global High-voltage Power Cable Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The industrials sector is expected to witness a negative impact amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the global high-voltage power cable market will also have a negative impact due to the spread of the pandemic. Fluctuations in raw material prices are challenging the growth in the global high-voltage power cable market. However, the expansion of the power sector in various countries such as China, Russia, the UAE, and the US is expected to propel the installation of new power generation plants.

The high-voltage power cable market report provides detailed analysis of market overview, market drivers, and opportunities.

Top Key players of High-voltage Power Cable Market Covered as:

Belden Inc.

Brugg Kabel AG

Encore Wire Corp.

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

KEI Industries Ltd.

The high-voltage power cable market will be affected by development of smart grids. Apart from this, other market trends include increase in sales of HVDC power cables and growing wind power generation capacity.

In addition, increasing investments in renewable energy projects will aid in market growth. The expansion and revamping of T&D infrastructure in India and growth in offshore wind energy will augment market growth over the forecast period as well.

Have a query before purchasing high-voltage power cable market report https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43113

High-voltage Power Cable Market Split by Product High voltage Extra-high voltage

High-voltage Power Cable Market Split by Geography APAC Europe North America South America MEA



The regional distribution of high-voltage power cable market industries is considered for this market analysis, the result of which is utilized to estimate the performance of the international market over the period from 2020-2024.

The high-voltage power cable market research report sheds light on foremost regions: APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.

Imperative Insights on the Following Aspects:

What was the size of the global high-voltage power cable industry by value in 2019?

What will be the size of the global high-voltage power cable industry in 2024?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global high-voltage power cable industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global high-voltage power cable market?

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

The high-voltage power cable market research report presents critical information and factual data about the high-voltage power cable industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in high-voltage power cable market study.

The product range of the high-voltage power cable industry is examined based on their production chain, pricing of products and the profit generated by them. Various regional markets are analyzed in high-voltage power cable market research report and the production volume and efficacy across the world is discussed.

Why buy?

Identify factors affecting growth prospects across markets.

Track competitor gains and losses in market share.

Assess the financial performance of competitors.

Purchase High-voltage Power Cable Market report @ https://www.technavio.com/report/global-high-voltage-power-cable-market-industry-analysis

The high-voltage power cable market research report gives an overview of high-voltage power cable industry by analyzing various key segments of this high-voltage power cable market based on the product and geography. The regional distribution of the high-voltage power cable market across the globe are considered for this high-voltage power cable industry analysis, the result of which is utilized to estimate the performance of the high-voltage power cable market over the period from 2020 to the forecasted year.

Browse High-voltage Power Cable Market Related Details https://www.technavio.com/report/global-high-voltage-power-cable-market-industry-analysis

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market size and forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

High-voltage Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Extra-high voltage Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Belden Inc.

Brugg Kabel AG

Encore Wire Corp.

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

KEI Industries Ltd.

Leoni AG

Nexans SA

NKT AS

Prysmian Spa

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200514005486/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com