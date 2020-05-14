

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks are likely to move to the downside in early trading on Thursday, extending the sell-off seen over the two previous sessions. The major index futures are currently pointing to a sharply lower open for the markets, with the Dow futures down by 279 points.



Renewed concerns about the economic outlook may weigh on the markets after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned of 'significant downside risks' during a speech on Wednesday.



Powell's comments have offset the optimism about a quick economic recovery that helped to drive stocks well off their March lows.



A number of economists have previously warned that the economy is not likely to see a V-shaped recovery, but the comments from Powell seem to have hit home with investors.



Adding to the negative sentiment, the Labor Department has released a report showing a much smaller than expected decrease in first-time claims for unemployment benefits in the week ended May 9th.



The report said initial jobless claims fell to 2.981 million, a decrease of 195,000 from the previous week's revised level of 3.176 million.



However, economists had expected jobless claims to tumble to 2.5 million from the 3.169 million originally reported for the previous week.



Jobless claims have steadily decreased since reaching a record high of 6.867 million in late March, but the number of new claims has reached nearly 36.5 million since the coronavirus-induced economic shutdown.



A separate report released by the Labor Department showed steep drops in both import and export prices in the U.S. in the month of April.



Following the sell-off seen late in the trading day on Tuesday, stocks showed another substantial move to the downside during trading on Wednesday. The major averages slid firmly into negative territory, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq pulling back further off the more than two-month close high set on Monday.



The major averages climbed off their worst levels going into the close but remained sharply lower. The Dow plunged 516.81 points or 2.2 percent to 23,247.97, the Nasdaq slumped 139.38 points or 1.6 percent to 8,863.17 and the S&P 500 tumbled 50.12 points or 1.8 percent to 2,820.00.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index plummeted by 1.7 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index slid by 1 percent.



The major European markets have also shown substantial moves to the downside. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has plunged by 3.5 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index are both down by 3 percent.



In commodities trading, crude oil futures are rising $0.57 to $25.86 a barrel after falling $0.49 to $25.29 a barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, after climbing $9.60 to $1,716.40 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are advancing $8.40 to $1,724.80 an ounce.



On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 107.08 yen versus the 107.03 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0780 compared to yesterday's $1.0818.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken