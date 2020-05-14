Quantzig's supply chain analytics experts explain how demand forecasting can help businesses adapt to the dynamic needs of consumers in their recent supply chain analytics article series.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200514005431/en/

Why is demand forecasting important? (Graphic: Business Wire)

Talk to our analytics experts to learn how our analytics skills and domain expertise can help you enhance demand forecasting accuracy.

Considering the current scenario, high-performing, resilient supply chains are crucial for the long-term success of a business. Businesses from various sectors face unique challenges that curtail their ability to meet the dynamic market needs and customer service expectations despite having a robust demand forecasting process in place. Amid the crisis, reasons for supply chain inefficiencies can be traced down to an under-performing supply chain that lacks a basic scalable demand forecasting infrastructure. Moreover, such inefficiencies can also lead to shortfalls in forecasting accuracy, supply and demand planning, and production overhauls. At Quantzig, we understand that challenges such as these can curtail the efficiency of businesses, leading to catastrophic effects if left unattended. To help businesses tackle this challenge we've developed a comprehensive portfolio of demand forecasting solutions that can help them analyze disruptions induced by the COVID-19 crisis and develop suitable demand forecasting methods to ensure business continuity.

We might have succeeded in partially flattening the curve, but does that mean the impact of COVID-19 on the global supply chain can be reversed? Request a FREE proposal to learn how Quantzig can help you adapt to the new normal.

According to Quantzig's demand forecasting analytics experts, "Granular insights into factors impacting consumer demand and subsequent retailer ordering behaviors can help businesses in the effective deployment of inventory, ensuring higher fill rates, better on-time availability, and fewer stock-outs."

How demand forecasting can contribute to the success of your business

We bring to you five fail-proof strategies that'll help you boost sales force productivity improve revenue acquisition.

Enhanced customer service levels Fewer missed sales opportunities Better working capital management Efficient production and manufacturing Enhanced resource utilization

Learn more about our COVID-19 business continuity solutions here: https://bit.ly/2Z3RPsG

Today most leading businesses use ERP software to generate forecasts for their products and services. However, such systems are generally not flexible and cannot be modified to address the unique needs of businesses. And for this reason, it is now imperative for companies to deploy demand forecasting models that are tailored to the unique traits of each product category and geography. Better forecasts, in turn, will contribute to improvements in organizational and business performance. Book a FREE solution demo to know how sales analytics solutions can help you drive an industry-wide transformation that focuses on improving sales force productivity.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200514005431/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us