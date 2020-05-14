Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2020) - Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (TSXV: YNV) (OTCQB: YNVYF) (the "Company" or "Ynvisible") announces that it will be closing, subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange, a non-brokered private placement of 7,500,000 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at $0.20 per Share to raise gross proceeds of $1,500,000 (the "Offering").

In connection with the Offering, the applicable finders' fees will be (i) a cash commission in the aggregate amount of $23,100 to eligible finders, and (ii) the issuance of a total of 252,875 common shares in the capital of Ynvisible to eligible finders.

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering shall be subject to a statutory four month hold period from the date of closing in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for general working capital, productization, marketing, and increasing production capacity.

"MAKING THINGS ALIVE" WEBINAR SERIES

In response to the cancellation of all industry conferences and events for spring and summer 2020, Ynvisible Interactive began hosting a free webinar series "Making Things Alive". The series is raising awareness around Printed Electronics, and brings key industry experts, partners and clients to speak and presents recent developments with Ynvisible.

The third session in the series will include talks by Material Connexion and Electroninks.

Details of the third webinar in the series:

Making Things Alive: Bridging Industry Needs with Printed Electronics Design, Prototyping, and Volume Production

Date: May 19, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM (EST)

Registration Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__gUTVcdlS5y4ehbqoBqhmg

About Ynvisible Interactive Inc.

Ynvisible is a leading company in the emerging printed and flexible electronics sector. Given the cost and power-consumption advantages over conventional electronics, printed electronics are a key enabler of mass adoption of the Internet of Things ("IoT") and smart objects. Ynvisible has experience, know-how and intellectual property in the field of electrochromic materials, inks, and systems. Ynvisible's interactive printed graphics solutions solve the need for ultra-low power, mass deployable, & easy-to use electronic displays and indicators for everyday smart objects, IoT devices, and ambient intelligence (intelligent surfaces). Ynvisible's full suite of services and partner ecosystem help designers and brands integrate Ynvisible's electrochromic inks and devices into their smart objects and IoT products, and scale-up to industrial production.

For additional information regarding Ynvisible and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at ynvisible.com

Twitter: www.twitter.com/ynvisible @ynvisible

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ynvisible

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ynvisible/

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Jani-Mikael Kuusisto"

Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Ynvisible Interactive Inc. believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Ynvisible Interactive Inc. management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Ynvisible Interactive Inc. undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/55843