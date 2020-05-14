A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of its latest article on how the global food and beverage sector will change post COVID-19. This blog provides comprehensive insights on:

Impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the global F&B sector

Lessons from China's recovering food and beverage industry

For several months China's food and beverage companies bore the brunt of demand-supply adversities due to the COVID-19 crisis. The pandemic has also had a severe impact on the global supply chain, foodservice sector, commodity prices, and demand for essential and non-essential products, especially after some of the major cities in China went into complete lockdown. As China enters the recovery phase after months of battling the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak, the food and beverage sector companies in China have started to resume operations. However, the food and beverage sector in the country is far from going back to the normalcy as it was before the crisis, much has changed in the consumer approach to the F&B sector.

We're seeing the activities across the value chain take a different direction. From the introduction of automated, contactless sales amidst the rising food safety concerns to safe online purchasing and offline food delivery involving 'no touch' technology, the industry seems to be dancing to a very different tune.

According to F&B industry experts at Infiniti Research, some of the new food and beverage trends that we can expect include easy-to-prep meal options, rising concerns over product safety, and increasing popularity of online buying.

By having a clear understanding of the changes and transformations that have driven food-volume growth in the recent past and how those trends will likely evolve, consumer food and beverage companies can better prepare for the road ahead.

