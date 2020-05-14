Future Market Insights: Protect, Stabilize and Reestablish - an Organizational War Cry to Steer Across Covid-19 Era: The FMI Whitepaper Series

LONDON, UK and DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2020 / Most of the world is still in the depths of crisis of Covid-19, and industrial ecosystem is no different. To sustain and overcome the impact of Covid-19, businesses will require an unprecedented threshold of strategic realignment. Future Market Insights (FMI), an ESOMAR-certified market research and consulting firm, in its recently released 'Covid-19 Whitepaper Series' highlighted the importance of 'Protecting' facilities and workforce exposed to severely impact zones. FMI's whitepaper series addresses the unique challenges of each industry individually, laying out in detail the need for organizations to accurately assess the impact and allocate resources to 'Stabilize' business functions. 'Reestablishing' operations is need of the hour, and companies need to holistically understand the hyperlocal market conditions. "In order to reestablish, decision makers need to acquire actionable insights to prioritize markets for recovery and for renewing services", said Mr. Sudip Saha, Chief Research Officer at FMI.

As per one of the whitepapers, the global chemical supply chain experienced immediate blow of 63% order backlog till April 2020, with total losses anticipated at US$ 115 Bn. Similarly, for automotive sector - pre crisis market evaluation suggested a ten-year CAGR to remain between 2.5 and 3.2%; however, with current scenario the projections need to be revised by a drop of almost 200 to 250 basis points. With a dip expected in automotive sales this year, it is forecast to recover by first quarter of 2022.

Manufacturers and service providers around the globe are facing continued southward pressure on demand, production and revenues as the COVID-19 pandemic reaches its threshold. Many of such enterprises are exposed to cash-flow liquidity challenges and difficulties in managing debt obligations. FMI suggest Three-Point Immediate Measures for corporates which operate at the dispersed epicenters of Covid-19 crisis.

Creating a 20 week cash flow forecast which is tested against conservative, likely and optimistic market recovery conditions. Organizations can consider liquidity needs and ensure the same after holistically reviewing fixed and variable expenditures

Simultaneously, organizations also need to absorb every possible opportunity to maximize cash inflow by tendering discounts to customers who pay more quickly than the others

Organizations can also consider dissolving non-core or underperforming assets and / or acquiring cash rich prospects - as a potential source of cash

Drafted after the close scrutiny of SARS crisis of 2002 and sub-prime crisis of 2008, the Covid-19 Whitepaper Series suggest three recovery pattern i.e. first the June Jeopardy - when business will start functioning normal by the end of June, second the Square Root Recovery (V-Recovery) - This curve in recovery is likely to be experienced if the global market witnesses peak of corona cases in May, flattens by June, and business returns to normalcy by July or could stretch up to August 2020, and the third This third scenario, the fall recovery, assumes that the world successfully flattens the curve, controlling the rise in new coronavirus cases and easing the strain on global healthcare system. This would likely reduce the total number of fatalities, and would be the harshest on the world economy, as return of business to normalcy wouldn't be feasible until October.

