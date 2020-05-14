Performance Analytics Market to Reach $6.50 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 19.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

- Rise in inclination toward metrics driven business performance assessment and increase in need for prioritizing resources drive the growth of the global performance analytics market

PORTLAND, Oregon, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Performance Analytics Market by Component (Solution and Services), Deployment Model (On-Premise and Cloud), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises), Application (Financial Performance, Sales & Marketing Performance, IT Operations Performance, Supply Chain Performance, Employee Performance, and Others), and Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026."

According to the report, the global performance analytics market was estimated at $1.56 billion in 2018, and is anticipated to hit $6.50 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 19.6% from 2019 to 2026.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Rise in inclination toward metrics driven business performance assessment and increase in need for prioritizing resources drive the growth of the global performance analytics market. On the other hand, lack of awareness about performance analytics solutions and lack of proficient professionals impede the growth to certain extent. However, surge in adoption of cloud-based performance analytics solutions is expected to create multiple opportunities in the industry.

COVID-19 scenario-

The outbreak of this pandemic has impacted the global performance analytics market positively-

Business organizations are considering performance analytics tool as an ultimate solution to evaluate the performance of the remote workers, customers, and employees.

With the software in use, employers can get going with monitoring factors such as quality control, performance standards, and worker benchmarks.

The supply chain performance segment to maintain the lion's share

Based on application, the supply chain performance segment held the dominant share of the global performance analytics market in 2018 and is expected to rule the roost from 2019 to 2026. This is due to enhanced labor efficiencies and reduced administrative cost of the organizations. The IT operations performance segment, on the other hand, is projected to register a significant CAGR during the study period. Rise in need to improve IT operation process and provide real-time comparison against the target drive the segment growth.

The BFSI sector to dominate by 2026

Based on industry vertical, the BFSI sector grabbed the highest share of the performance analytics market in 2018 and is anticipated to lead the trail throughout the forecast period. Rise in digital transformation in the BFSI sector boosts the growth of the segment. At the same time, the IT & telecom sector would manifest the fastest CAGR by the end of 2026.This is due to mounting demand for performance analytics solution for conveying complete, consistent, and accurate information to the customers.

North America held the highest share in 2018

By geography, North America generated the largest share of the global performance analytics market in 2018 and is expected to retain its dominance by 2026. This is attributed to growth in internet penetration and significant investment done by major companies in performance analytics solution in the region. Nevertheless, Asia-Pacific would portray the fastest CAGR till 2026. Increase in number of performance analytics vendors in the emerging economies fuels the market growth.

Key players in the industry

SAS Institute, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Servicenow, Inc.

Siemens AG

Adaptive Insights

Prophix Software Inc

Xactly Corporation

Optymyze

SAP SE

IBM

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

