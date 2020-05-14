ScotGems Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding



Notification of Transactions by

Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and

Persons Closely Associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Angus John Tulloch

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status

Director

b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

ScotGems plc

b) LEI

549300GQHCPU9P1NYM13

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares

Identification code GB00BYT25542

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)

£0.55 83,334

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume 83,334

- Price £45,833

e) Date of the transaction



12.05.20