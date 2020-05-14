Anzeige
PR Newswire
14.05.2020 | 15:58
ScotGems Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, May 14


Notification of Transactions by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and
Persons Closely Associated with them
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
The Tam O'Shanter Trust
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Angus Tulloch is the Chairman of The Tam O'Shanter Trust and holds the position of Director of ScotGems plc
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
ScotGems plc
b)LEI
549300GQHCPU9P1NYM13
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary Shares
Identification codeGB00BYT25542
b)Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.55166,666
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume166,666
- Price£91,667
e)Date of the transaction

12.05.20
f)Place of the transaction
XLON
© 2020 PR Newswire
