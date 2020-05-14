The global sleep testing devices market is expected to grow by USD 234.62 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slowdown compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6%. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200514005496/en/

Technavio has announced the latest market research report titled Global Sleep Testing Devices Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Sleep Testing Devices Market Analysis Report by Product (HSTD, and In-facility devices) and Geographic Landscape (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/sleep-testing-devices-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the rising demand for non-invasive diagnostic tests. In addition, the growing preference for wearable sleep testing devices is anticipated to boost the growth of the sleep testing devices market.

Various health conditions such as anxiety, chronic pain, and headaches result from sleep disorders such as narcolepsy, insomnia, and obstructive sleep apnea. The rising prevalence of sleep disorders is propelling the demand for sleep testing devices as they are used by physicians to record the oxygen level while breathing, heartbeat, and brainwaves in patients. Furthermore, non-invasive diagnostics are gaining prominence as they allow early disease detection in real-time and help to minimize mortality and morbidity rates. As a result, the adoption of these medical tests is increasing in sleep centers, hospitals, and home care units in developing and developed economies. Thus, the rising demand for non-invasive diagnostic tests is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Sleep Testing Devices Companies:

BMC Medical Co. Ltd.

BMC Medical Co. Ltd. operates the business under various segments such as Devices, Masks, and Hospital Product. The company offers Polypro H2 series, which is an automated, portable, and light-weight device. They also provide PolyWatch Sleep Screener, which is a lightweight and user-friendly interface.

Cidelec

Cidelec offers products through the following business units: Portables Cardiorespiratory Polygraphs, Portable Polysomnograph, Sleep Laboratory Study, and Analysis Software. The company offers a portable polygraph, CID-LX and a lightweight polygraph, CID-LXa. They also provide CID-LXe, which is a portable polysomnography device.

Compumedics Ltd.

Compumedics Ltd. operates under various business segments, namely Sleep Diagnostics, Neuro Diagnostics (including Brain Research), and Ultrasonic Blood Flow Monitoring. The company offers a full PSG, wireless device such as Somté PSG. They also provide home sleep testing devices such as Somté and is a multi-functional, ambulatory recording device such as the Siesta 802.

Itamar Medical Ltd.

Itamar Medical Ltd. offers products through the following business segments: WatchPAT and other related services; and Endo PAT and other related services. The company offers WatchPAT, which is a portable device and WatchPAT ONE, which is a disposable home sleep test device. They also provide WatchPAT 300, which is a home test device.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Koninklijke Philips NV offers products through the following business segments: Diagnosis Treatment; Connected Care Health Informatics; and Other. The company offers Alice NightOne, StarDust II, and Alice PDx. They also provide Alice 6 LDx, which is a full-featured sleep diagnostic device.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Sleep Testing Devices Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

HSTD

In-facility devices

Sleep Testing Devices Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

Key leading countries

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Health Care Include:

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market by application (clinical diagnostics, drug discovery and development, and others) and region (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

Specimen Validity Testing Market Global Specimen Validity Testing Market by type (products and services) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200514005496/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com