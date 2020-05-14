TrueCommerce named as a Challenger in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multienterprise Supply Chain Business Networks

PITTSBURGH, May 14, 2020. The research firm recognized the company for its completeness of vision and ability to execute.



"We are proud to be recognized by Gartner's Magic Quadrant - second time in a row," said TrueCommerce president Ross Elliott. "We believe the placement shows that our strategy to offer unified commerce solutions that help organizations do business in every direction under any, even the most challenging scenario, is getting more traction."

The company's flagship product is TrueCommerce Foundry, a broad set of unified commerce services and apps that connects customers, suppliers, channels, and systems. This platform revolutionizes supply chain visibility and collaboration by helping organizations make the most of their omni-channel initiatives through business P2P connectivity, order management, collaborative replenishment, intelligent fulfillment, cross-functional analytics, and product information management.

The solution leverages TrueCommerce's Global Commerce Network that includes over 92,000 pre-connected retailers, distributors and logistics service providers. A true managed services provider, TrueCommerce manages the onboarding process for new trading partners as well as the ongoing management of trading partner specific mapping and labeling changes.

Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designations. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About TrueCommerce

TrueCommerce is the most complete way to connect your business across the supply chain, integrating everything from EDI, to inventory management, to fulfillment, to digital storefronts and marketplaces, to your business system, and to whatever comes next. To stay ahead in today's dynamic global market, companies need to be able to do business in a lot of different directions at once. But too often, doing so means too many solutions and too much assembly required. For decades TrueCommerce has helped businesses be more connected, more supported, and more prepared for what's next. That's why thousands of companies - ranging from startups to the global Fortune 100, across various industries - rely on us.

TrueCommerce: Do business in every direction

For more information, visit https://www.truecommerce.com .

Media Contact

Yegor Kuznetsov, TrueCommerce

703-209-0167

yegor.kuznetsov@truecommerce.com