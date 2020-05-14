TraceLink Hosts Webinar to Help Pharma Prepare for Supply Chain Disruptions in the "Next Normal"

Learn How Patheon by Thermo Fisher is Building an Agile Supply Chain to Respond to Unexpected Challenges and Drive Performance Improvements

What: TraceLink Inc., the leading digital platform company for the life sciences industry, today announced its webinar, IntroducingTraceLink's Agile Issue Management: How Patheon is Building an Agile Supply Chain for the "Next Normal." Michael Barga, Senior Director, Global Supplier Quality for the Pharma Services Group at Patheon by Thermo Fisher Scientific will be joined by TraceLink's CEO, Shabbir Dahod and John Bermudez, TraceLink's General Manager of Digital Supply Chain Solutions.





The webinar will share how Patheon by Thermo Fisher is using Agile Issue Management to rapidly identify issues in the pharmaceutical supply chain and drive overall performance improvements with its suppliers.





TraceLink's Agile Issue Management solution delivers immediate action for companies looking to make their supply chains more agile, by providing one platform for pharmaceutical and contract manufacturing organizations to collaborate with internal stakeholders and external trading partners, resolve supply chain issues, and prevent disruptions.



Why: The COVID-19 pandemic has shed light on vulnerabilities throughout the pharmaceutical and healthcare supply chains, emphasizing the critical need for companies to become more agile and resilient in order to effectively respond to future unexpected disruptions and prepare for the "Next Normal." This webinar follows the announcement of TraceLink's new package of agile solutions, designed to address supply chain challenges brought by COVID-19 and ensure the safe delivery of critical medicines and supplies to their patients.



When: Wednesday, May 27, 2020

11:00 AM - 12:00 PM EST / 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM CEST

About TraceLink

TraceLink is the leading digital platform company for the life science supply chain, bringing hundreds of thousands of pharmaceutical and healthcare organizations together for the greater good of the patient. TraceLink's digital solutions bring the precision, agility and visibility necessary for all members of the pharmaceutical ecosystem to thrive in a world where unplanned events and business disruptions are the "next normal." With headquarters in Massachusetts, TraceLink has six global offices through North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. For more information on TraceLink, visit www.tracelink.com.