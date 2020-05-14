Marion, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2020) - Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC Pink: INKW) announced today that the company President and CEO, Lenny Greene, is featured in a special interview with OTC DAILY. The interview highlights building Greene Concepts current assets, valuation, product lines and future growth.

Listen to the entire interview at: The OTC Daily Podcast





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SJ1V5OHkQrg

Jack Rogers from OTC DAILY conducted an interview with Lenny Greene about the company. In the interview, Mr. Greene answers multiple shareholder questions regarding Greene Concepts and how it plans to grow and move toward future success. The topics include the company's background, current products, products in production, business focus, valuation, 6 to 12-month milestones and company principles.

The following are key highlights from the discussion:

About the Company: Greene Concepts owns and operates a bottling plant located in Marion, NC valued at $3.29 million which sources water directly from seven different spring and artesian water wells. The bottling plant's capacity is 8 million cases and 192 million individual units.

Size of the Bottling Plant: The size of the plant is 60,000 square feet. The company can produce water for other companies via third-party (white-label) manufacturing. Many other companies without a plant may have revenues of up to $30 million per year.

Quality Benefits of BE WATERTM: Greene Concepts offers clean, pristine natural spring artesian water in an area cherished by many other businesses because of the favorable water supply. The water holds numerous health benefits to include healthy joints and bones, teeth and tooth decay protection and balanced pH levels.

Company Valuation: As of May 1, the company share price closed at .0015 with a current outstanding share count of 862 million equaling a market cap of $1,293,000 which is very undervalued compared to the $3.29 bottling plant asset on the books and the $10 million company valuation in 2018 without a bottling plant at the time and a higher outstanding share count of a billion shares.

Company Goals and Vision for Success Over the Next 6 - 12 Months: Finalizing 15 unique deals and taking steps to grow and proliferate sales of our BE WATERTM line. We will continue to expand our white-label production. Greene Concepts can develop scientific formulations for itself and for other companies such as an immune CBD. The company has also developed a complete 24/7 beverage line aimed at providing multiple beverage types for consumers from sunup to sundown. The company anticipates a future up listing to NASDAQ in the future for a win-win for everyone as strong sales begin and continue to take shape.

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts Inc. states, "Conducting this podcast interview on the OTC Daily expands our reach across many platforms to reach new investors, new customers and showcase the many wonderful plans of our company. In fact, we are looking into several media invitations we have received that include TV, print and online awareness. The bottled water industry will reach $350 billion by 2021 (see current statistical information here) with a 10% annual growth rate reaching $410 billion by 2024. The industry size, our current assets and our incredible team will lead us to incredible sustained growth. As CEO I know I cannot please everyone all the time so I have adopted the following principle, "I will always work hard in silence and let my success make the noise."

About The OTC Daily

The OTC Daily podcast is focused on spotlighting the biggest and brightest small cap companies that you should know more about. Follow The OTC Daily on Twitter @The_OTC_Daily

Contact: dailyotcbriefing@gmail.com

About Greene Concepts, Inc. and Mammoth Ventures Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company. Through its recently acquired wholly owned subsidiary, Mammoth Ventures Inc., the Company has entered into the specialty beverage and bottling business and is an emerging leader in the global scientifically formulated beverage industry.

CONTACT:

Greene Concepts, Inc.

Investor Relations

info@inkway.com

Lenny Greene

lenny@greeneconcepts.com

559-434-1000

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/55859