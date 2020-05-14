Findit, Inc.: Findit Featured Member LB Processors Offers Wholesale AEA Certified Emu Oils For Sale Online

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2020 / Findit, Inc. a Nevada Corporation (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full service social networking management platform which provides online marketing services, is featuring Findit member LB Processors, who offers high quality AEA certified emu oils wholesale online to consumers and businesses looking to make bulk purchases.

LB Processors operates a state of the art, FDA registered facility in Chapmansboro Tennessee. They offer a wide range of high quality emu oils including: AEA certified ultra emu oil, AEA ultra clear emu oil, AEA grade A emu oil, and ultra solid emu oil. At their facility they are able to process and refine between 8,000-10,000 gallons of emu oil per year with the ability to increase production. Consumers and businesses that are looking to purchase emu oils in wholesale capacities can get in touch with LB Processors at 615-746-8485.

In an effort to improve their overall exposure online, LB Processors has engaged Findit to assist with their online marketing. Findit is providing a variety of online marketing services to LB Processors that includes but is not limited to: content creation, social media management, video production, website development and SEO, and creation of landing pages. Findit will also identify keywords and phrases that are specific to the products and services that LB Processors offers to help increase the number of organic search results in search engines under those search terms.

Findit is currently in the process of developing two videos for LB Processors that will be placed in content created on Findit, content created on LB Processors websites, as well as placed on Youtube and in their Google My Business account.

Visit LB Processors on Findit at findit.com/wholesale-bulk-emu-oil. Visit LB Processors online at lbprocessors.com

Clark St. Amant of Findit stated, "We are excited to be working with LB Processors to assist them with their online marketing objectives. As marketing specialists, we will work with them to identify key search terms they are looking to target in search engines so that when consumers and businesses are looking for the products LB Processors provides, LB Processors shows up highly in those search results."

To order wholesale bulk emu oil for sale from LB Processors, call 615-746-8485.

Findit offers online marketing services to other factories, manufacturers and businesses that are looking to improve their overall online exposure. Get in touch with us today to set up your online marketing campaign with us at 404-443-3224.

About LB Processors

LB Processors, LLC: Founded as a Farming Business

LB Processors, LLC was founded by a industrious, hard-working couple who had been raising emus in the beautiful hills of Tennessee since early 1992. At the urging of a friend for whom they were marketing emu oil, they started rendering fat from their own birds. After harvesting the birds, the fat would generally end up in the freezer. After experimenting with the rendering of emu fat, it was quickly realized that many steps would be necessary to create emu oil that could be sold to the public.

There was no blueprint for this work; no published research to study or best practices to follow. No one had ever precisely refined emu oil before. Two years of constant research went into the processing of oils, learning every step of the way. To progress out of the existing cramped lab, a small cooker and a filtration system were purchased and a larger lab was created by reconstructing the hatching facility.

In early 1995, the emu industry gained a USDA stamp of approval, and this certainly helped the industry move ahead. Selling meat to local markets by day and working to produce quality emu oil by night was no easy task. The owner's past years of experience in designing automated electrical and control systems for water treatment plants paved the way to develop a system to render the oil without separation. Finally, after years of sleepless nights, a rendered oil with no odor was developed-creamy and light in color, and it could be reproduced at will.

By August of 1996, we began custom rendering for others. However, with no consistency in the fat that was being brought in, they had to rethink the refining part of the business. Our CEO attended the first Texas A & M workshop for Ratite Oil and then joined the American Oil Chemist Society in January of 1997 to get the inside scoop of researching and processing in the oil industry. He also served as a board member of the American Emu Association from 1999 to 2003 as the head of oil research.

The knowledge of refining specialty oils that was gained through these associations and the years of experience inspired a complete redesign and upgrade the refinery and every piece of equipment. By 2003, LB Processors had become known around the world for the quality of emu oil produced.

Today, LB Processors is equipped to refine an unlimited number of vegetable and animal sourced specialty oils. We have clients throughout the United States, Russia, Germany, Thailand, Israel, Chile, Sweden, Switzerland, Greece, England, Argentina, Australia, and Canada in the pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food product, and soap making industries. We refine over 25,000 gallons of oil each year and have capacity to produce much more. We are proud of our family-owned business, our employees, our humble beginnings, and our unwavering faith in God.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Findit, Inc. to differ materially from those implied or expressed.

CONTACT:

Clark St. Amant

404-443-3224

SOURCE: Findit, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/589879/Findit-Featured-Member-LB-Processors-Offers-Wholesale-AEA-Certified-Emu-Oils-For-Sale-Online