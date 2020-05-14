A Spanish start-up has developed a system which offers automated fault detection in solar panels at any scale.From pv magazine Spain. A new, real-time solar panel fault detection system has been touted by Spanish start-up Clever Solar Devices. The company was established this year and focuses on the optimization of power management in utility scale PV plants. Bhishma Hernández, CEO of the Soria-based business, told pv magazine the company's Smart Module device is predicated on digitization of the solar industry and automation of fault finding during operations and maintenance procedures. The ...

