Focusrite's revenue has been driven by acquisitions against a period of tough comparatives for the core brands. Current trading looks more encouraging for the majority of the brands, which is leading to gross margin improvements and a better outlook for EBITDA margin. We upgrade EBITDA forecasts for FY20e and FY21e by c 7%, but a higher tax rate in FY21 limits EPS upgrades in that year. For FY20e, an EV/EBITDA of 15.4x and a P/E of 24.9x are above long-term averages.

