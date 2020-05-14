The global hospital beds market is expected to grow by USD 1.4 billion as per Technavio. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global hospital beds market. With the growing number of COVID-19 cases, the demand for medical furniture such as hospital beds, mobility equipment, and other support products is increasing significantly across the globe. Also, the outbreak of the pandemic has resulted in the construction of new hospitals to treat patients infected by the novel coronavirus. For instance, in February 2020, China built a new 1,000-bed facility hospital to tackle the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the country. Many such factors are fueling the growth of the market.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

The market is driven by the rise in infectious diseases. In addition, the growing geriatric population is anticipated to boost the growth of the hospital beds market.

Over recent years, the prevalence of various infectious diseases has been increasing rapidly across the globe. For instance, in 2017, over 9,000 people were diagnosed with tuberculosis and about 54,285 salmonella cases were reported in the US alone. These diseases result in severe illness and require hospital admission. Also, the outbreak of COVID-19 has significantly increased the number of admissions to the ICU and acute care centres across the world. The rising incidence of such infectious diseases is prompting suppliers and manufacturers to expand their business by entering new markets. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the global hospital beds market during the forecast period.

Major Five Hospital Beds Companies:

Gendron Inc.

Gendron Inc. operates its business through a unified segment. The company offers acute care beds for bariatric patients with and without power assist drive.

Getinge Group

Getinge Group operates its business through segments such as Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows. The company offers Enterprise 9000, which is a high acuity hospital bed incorporated with a weighing system, bed exit alarm, and under-bed anti-entrapment system as standard.

Hill-Rom Holding Inc.

Hill-Rom Holding Inc. operates its business through segments such as Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, Surgical Workflows, Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers Compella Bariatric Bed. This bed is developed with IntelliDrive XL powered transport to streamline workflow, deliver safe patient care, and enhance patient dignity.

Invacare Corp.

Invacare Corp. operates its business through segments such as Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, Surgical Solutions, Europe, NA/HME, Institutional Products Group, and Asia/Pacific. The company offers Invacare BAR750 Bariatric Bed, which is a heavy-duty full-electric bed with two locking casters and two high-low motors.

Linet spol. Sro

Linet spol. Sro operates its business through segments such as Health care and Nursing care. The company offers Eleganza 5, which is integrated with a 3D app and helps maintain vital signs of the patients.

Hospital Beds Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Manual beds

Semi-automated

Automated beds

Hospital Beds Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

APAC

ROW

