Housing Market Uncertainty? Don't Panic! San Diego's Jason Piske is the Realtor You Need

Jason Piske, A well-known Santee CA based, service-focused Real Estate Expert is redefining the real estate industry and is setting an example of providing clients a top-notch service using innovative technology in buying and selling homes; In this interview, Jason shares his thoughts and advice in making wise decisions in the real estate industry especially during this COVID-19 Pandemic

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2020 / The real estate market is in a strange place right now. Some experts are predicting an 08/09 like crash, and others are thinking the trends will form a 'V' shape, going back up as fast as they went down. In this time of uncertainty, Jason Piske, San Diego's hardest working realtor, has a message: Don't panic!

Jason has seen people backing out of great deals just because of market fear, not because they are not personally ready to buy a home. He believes spectating and anxiety shouldn't be your main focus when making a purchase. If you are looking for a home, sellers are more open to negotiation than ever. If you are looking to sell, this may be a great time to cash in on great equity. Either way, the market is not as scary as it may seem and one thing is certain, any valley that may come is temporary.





Buying and selling a home is one of the biggest financial decisions someone can make, and it takes a level headed, honest realtor to help you navigate the complicated home buying/listing process. Jason is determined to help his clients find the perfect home to hunker down in during this pandemic, or take advantage of the equity you may have.

Jason is not your typical agent. He grew up watching his parents succeed in the real estate business and always felt inspired to try his hand at it one day. However, life took him on a different journey in his younger days, as he worked as a sound engineer, earning multiple gold and diamond records. It was fulfilling for him until he started a family and realized that his passion was stronger outside of music; he wanted to make houses homes.

For the past four years, Jason has worked tirelessly getting his clients the best deals possible. To him, it is not about the accolades anymore, it is about the joy that he can bring to homebuyers who are not sure which steps to take. He is a proud member of Homes for Heroes, and donates 30% of his commission to those who serve. He believes that veterans, first responders, medical personnel, and teachers deserve a little more for the amazing work that they do, and it is his way of giving back.

In the future, he would like to open his own brokerage and pass on his wisdom to others who are interested in becoming an agent. For now, he is happy at HomeSmart Realty West and would love to help you find or sell a home in the San Diego area. If you would like to set up a virtual consultation, he will accommodate you however you like, and tailor make a plan for you and your needs.

So if you are feeling stressed over the housing market, don't panic! Jason Piske is here for you.

