MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) PJSC Magnit notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 14-May-2020 / 17:40 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release | Krasnodar | May 14, 2020 PJSC Magnit notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them Krasnodar, Russia (May 14, 2020): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT), one of Russia's leading retailers announces the change of stake of ordinary shares in the charter capital of PJSC "Magnit" owned by the members of the Management Board Dei Maria Viktorovna, Zhavoronkova Elena Yurievna, Melnikov Evgeny Viktorovich, Milinova Elena Mikhailovna, Sorokin Vladimir Leonidovich. On May 14, 2020 the Company was notified on the following changes: Name of the Date Share in Ordinary Share in Ordinary member of the of the shares the shares Management change charter stake charter stake Board capital before capital after before change after change change change Dei Maria May 0.001617% 0.001617% 0.003234% 0.003234% Viktorovna 13, 2020 Zhavoronkova May 0.003089% 0.003089% 0.004706% 0.004706% Elena 13, Yurievna 2020 Melnikov May 0.001617% 0.001617% 0.003234% 0.003234% Evgeny 13, Viktorovich 2020 Milinova May 0.007068% 0.007068% 0.013537% 0.013537% Elena 13, Mikhailovna 2020 Sorokin May 0.019845% 0.019845% 0.036018% 0.036018% Vladimir 13, Leonidovich 2020 Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated ?) Name Dei Maria Viktorovna 2 Reason for the notification ?) Position/status member of the PJSC "Magnit" collective executive body (Management Board) b) Initial notification/ Initial notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer ?) Name Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" b) LEI 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 4.1 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted ?) Description of the financial Share instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of PJSC "Magnit" shares under the Shares Purchase Agreement executed with JSC "Tander" pursuant to Long-Term Remuneration Program for key employees of JSC "Tander" and PJSC "Magnit". c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price volume 3,690 1,648 d) Price Aggregated volume 3,690 1,648 Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the transaction May 13, 2020 execution f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated ?) Name Zhavoronkova Elena Yurievna 2 Reason for the notification ?) Position/status member of the PJSC "Magnit" collective executive body (Management Board) b) Initial notification/ Initial notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer ?) Name Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" b) LEI 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 4.1 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted ?) Description of the financial Share instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of PJSC "Magnit" shares under the Shares Purchase Agreement executed with JSC "Tander" pursuant to Long-Term Remuneration Program for key employees of JSC "Tander" and PJSC "Magnit". c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price volume 3,690 1,648 d) Price Aggregated volume 3,690 1,648 Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the transaction May 13, 2020 execution f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated ?) Name Melnikov Evgeny Viktorovich 2 Reason for the notification ?) Position/status member of the PJSC "Magnit" collective executive body (Management Board) b) Initial notification/ Initial notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer ?) Name Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" b) LEI 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 4.1 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted ?) Description of the financial Share instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of PJSC "Magnit" shares under the Shares Purchase Agreement executed with JSC "Tander" pursuant to Long-Term Remuneration Program for key employees of JSC "Tander" and PJSC "Magnit". c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price volume 3,690 1,648 d) Price Aggregated volume 3,690 1,648 Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the transaction May 13, 2020 execution f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated ?) Name Milinova Elena Mikhailovna 2 Reason for the notification ?) Position/status member of the PJSC "Magnit" collective executive body (Management Board) b) Initial notification/ Initial notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer ?) Name Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" b) LEI 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 4.1 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted ?) Description of the financial Share instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of PJSC "Magnit" shares under the Shares Purchase Agreement executed with JSC "Tander" pursuant to Long-Term Remuneration Program for key employees of JSC "Tander" and PJSC "Magnit". c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price volume 3,690 6,593 d) Price Aggregated volume 3,690 6,593 Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the transaction May 13, 2020 execution f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated ?) Name Sorokin Vladimir Leonidovich 2 Reason for the notification ?) Position/status member of the PJSC "Magnit" collective executive body (Management Board) b) Initial notification/ Initial notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer ?) Name Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" b) LEI 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 4.1 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted ?) Description of the financial Share instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of PJSC "Magnit" shares under the Shares Purchase Agreement executed with JSC "Tander" pursuant to Long-Term Remuneration Program for key employees of JSC "Tander" and PJSC "Magnit". c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price volume 3,690 16,482 d) Price Aggregated volume 3,690 16,482 Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the transaction May 13, 2020 execution f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue For further information, please contact: Dmitry Kovalenko Director for Investor Relations Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80 Dina Chistyak Director for Investor Relations Email: dina_chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101 Media Inquiries Email: press@magnit.ru Note to editors: Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of March 31, 2020, Magnit operated 38 distribution centres and 20,860 stores (14,594 convenience, 472 supermarkets and 5,794 drogerie stores) in 3,718 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the audited IFRS results for FY 2019, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,369 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 147 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. ISIN: US55953Q2021 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: MGNT LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 63910 EQS News ID: 1045683 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 14, 2020 10:40 ET (14:40 GMT)