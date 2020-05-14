

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The leaders of global health, human rights and development institutions have made a joint appeal to governments to pay urgent attention to the heightened vulnerability of prisoners and other people deprived of liberty to the coronavirus pandemic.



In a joint statement, the Executive Director of UNODC, the Director-General of WHO, the Director-General of UNAIDS and United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights urged political leaders to take public health measures to reduce overcrowding in jails and other places of detention.



'We urge political leaders to consider limiting the deprivation of liberty, including pretrial detention, to a measure of last resort, particularly in the case of overcrowding, and to enhance efforts to resort to non-custodial measures,' the statement said.



They recommend release of people at risk of COVID-19, such as older people and people with pre-existing health conditions, as well as people who are sentenced for minor, non-violent offences, with specific consideration given to women and children.



Reducing overcrowding and increasing cleanliness and hygiene are essential to mitigate the risk of the deadly virus spreading in prisons, they noted. They expressed concern that hand hygiene and physical distancing are often severely restricted or not possible in closed settings.



Several prison inmates have substance use disorders, HIV, tuberculosis (TB) and hepatitis B and C. The rate of infection of diseases in such a confined population is also higher than among the general population, medical experts say.



Prisoners showing symptoms of COVID-19 or who have tested positive should be monitored and treated in line with the most recent WHO guidelines and recommendations, the leaders say.



Coronavirus can spread quickly in correctional and detention facilities because of crowded, shared environments and potential introductions by staff members and new intakes, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



Nearly 5000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 88 deaths due to the disease were reported in U.S. state and federal jails. 2,778 cases and 15 deaths among staff members also have been reported.



Meanwhile, the World Health Organization said that the coronavirus could become endemic like HIV, and warned that one cannot predict how long it would keep circulating in communities.



'It is important to put this on the table: this virus may become just another endemic virus in our communities, and this virus may never go away,' WHO emergencies expert Mike Ryan said in an online briefing on Wednesday.



