Availability of informational documents

Regulatory News:

The Combined General Meeting of Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) will be held on 9 June, at 2:30pm, behind closed doors, without shareholders and other persons with the right to attend being present.

Given the current context relating to the Covid-19 pandemic, the ways of participating in the General Meeting are modified and may change based on public-health and/or legal imperatives. Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the dedicated General Meeting section on the company's website: https://www.soprasteria.com/investors/investors-relations-shareholders/shareholders-meetings

Notice of the Combined General Meeting, containing the agenda and draft resolutions, was published on 22 April 2020 in the "BALO", issue no. 49.

Documents and information required by Article R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code will be available to shareholders in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations:

Up to the fifth day, inclusive, prior to the Combined General Meeting, all holders of registered shares may request that the company send them these documents and information. Holders of bearer shares who wish to exercise this right must produce a certificate proving that the shares are registered on the bearer share accounts maintained by an authorised intermediary.

All shareholders may inspect these documents at the company's registered office during a period of 15 days prior to the Combined General Meeting.

The documents may also be consulted on Sopra Steria Group's website: https://www.soprasteria.com/investors/investors-relations-shareholders/shareholders-meetings

Disclaimer

This document is a free translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200514005515/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Sopra Steria Group

Olivier Psaume

investors@soprasteria.com

+33.1.40.67.68.16

Press Relations

Image Sept

Caroline Simon-Felip

caroline.simon@image7.fr

+33.1.53.70.74.65