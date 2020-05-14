INVENTIVA: Q1 2020 Financial Information

Cash and cash equivalents at €46.9m as at March 31, 2020



Q1 revenues at €0.1 million



Daix (France), May 14, 2020 - Inventiva (Euronext: IVA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS) and other diseases with significant unmet medical need, today reported its cash position and revenues for the first quarter of 2020.





Cash Position

As at March 31, 2020, Inventiva's cash and cash equivalents stood at €46.9 million, compared to €35.8 million as at December 31, 2019.

Inventiva's cash and cash equivalents amounted to €11.1 million at March 31, 2020, including a negative impact of €3.6 million from operating activities (vs. - €8.6 million in the first quarter of 2019). R&D expenses for the first quarter, mainly driven by the development of lanifibranor in NASH and odiparcil in MPS VI, were down 41% compared to the first quarter of 2019. This reduction mainly reflects the termination of lanifibranor's clinical development for the treatment of the systemic sclerosis (SSc) in February 2019, as well as savings related to the redundancy plan (Plan de Sauvegarde de l'Emploi) implemented following the end of the program. Net cash from operating activities in the first quarter of 2020 was also positively impacted by the receipt of the 2018 research tax credit in the amount of €4.2 million payment in January 2020. In addition, the Company received a €3.5 million prepayment of the 2019 research tax credit in April 2020.

Net cash from financing activities amounted to €14.6 million in the first three months of 2020, driven by the issuance of €15 million (gross proceeds) of ordinary shares in February 2020 to the Company's main investors. This financing is expected to extend the Company's cash runway until the end of the second quarter of 2021.



Revenues

The Company's revenues for the first quarter of 2020 amounted to €0.1 million against €1.0 million in the first quarter of 2019.

***

Next key milestones expected

Publication of the results of the Phase IIb NATIVE (NAsh Trial to Validate IVA337 Efficacy) clinical study evaluating lanifibranor in the treatment of NASH - expected in June 2020

Completion of AbbVie's ongoing clinical study with ABBV-157 in psoriasis patients - expected in thefourth quarter of2020

About Inventiva

Inventiva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of NASH, MPS and other diseases with significant unmet medical need.

Leveraging its expertise and experience in the domain of compounds targeting nuclear receptors, transcription factors and epigenetic modulation, Inventiva is currently advancing two clinical candidates, as well as a deep pipeline of earlier stage programs.

Lanifibranor, its lead product candidate, is being developed for the treatment of patients with NASH, a common and progressive chronic liver disease. Inventiva is currently evaluating lanifibranor in a Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of this disease for which there are currently no approved therapies.

Inventiva is also developing odiparcil, a second clinical stage asset, for the treatment of patients with MPS, a group of rare genetic disorders. A Phase Ib/II clinical trial in children with MPS VI is currently under preparation following the release of positive results of the Phase IIa clinical trial in adult MPS VI patients at the end of 2019.

In parallel, Inventiva is in the process of selecting an oncology development candidate for its Hippo signalling pathway program. Furthermore, the Company has established a strategic collaboration with AbbVie in the area of autoimmune diseases. AbbVie has started the clinical development of ABBV-157, a drug candidate for the treatment of moderate to severe psoriasis resulting from its collaboration with Inventiva. This collaboration enables Inventiva to receive milestone payments upon the achievement of pre-clinical, clinical, regulatory and commercial milestones, in addition to royalties on any approved products resulting from the collaboration.

The Company has a scientific team of approximately 70 people with deep expertise in the fields of biology, medicinal and computational chemistry, pharmacokinetics and pharmacology, as well as in clinical development. It also owns an extensive library of approximately 240,000 pharmacologically relevant molecules, approximately 60% of which are proprietary, as well as a wholly-owned research and development facility.

Inventiva is a public company listed on compartment C of the regulated market of Euronext Paris



