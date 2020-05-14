MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD) SHAREHOLDERS OF NORINICKEL APPROVED THE FINAL DIVIDEND FOR THE FY 2019 14-May-2020 / 18:30 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PRESS RELEASE May 14, 2020 Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL» (PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", "Nornickel" or the "Company") the world's largest of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. SHAREHOLDERS OF NORINICKEL APPROVED THE FINAL DIVIDEND FOR THE FY 2019 Moscow - Shareholders of Nornickel held the Annual General Meeting (AGM) in absentia on May 13, 2020. The AGM approved the final dividend for the financial year 2019 in the amount of RUB 557.2 per ordinary share (approximately USD 7.3 at the RUB/USD exchange rate set by the Russian Central Bank as of April 7, 2020, the date when the Board of Directors made a recommendation on the final dividend). The final dividend will amount to a total of RUB 88.2 bn (approximately USD 1.2 bn at the RUB/USD exchange rate set by the Russian Central Bank as of April 7, 2020). The total dividend distribution for the FY 2019 will amount to USD 4.8 bn, including the interim dividends for six and nine months of 2019 which have been already paid to shareholders (for a total amount of approximately USD 3.6 bn). The dividend record date has been set on 25 May 2020. The AGM also elected the Board of Directors and the Internal Audit commission. The Board of Directors · Gareth Penny · Alexey Bashkirov · Evgeny Shvarts · Marianna Zakharova · Maxim Poletaev · Nikolay Abramov · Robert Edwards · Roger Munnings · Sergey Batekhin · Sergey Barbashev · Sergey Bratukhin · Sergey Volk · Vyacheslav Solomin The Audit ?ommission · Alexey Dzybalov · Anna Masalova · Elena Yanevich · Georgiy Svanidze · Vladimir Shilkov Additionally, the shareholders approved the annual report for 2019, RAS accounts, the consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS for 2019 and approved JSC KPMG as the auditors for 2020 RAS accounts and IFRS consolidated financial statements. The shareholders voted in favor of all the other items of the AGM agenda. AGM materials and voting results available on Nornickel website. [1] This announcement contains inside information in accordance with Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 of 16 April 2014. Full name and position of person making the announcement - Vladimir Zhukov, Vice - president, Investor Relations ABOUT THE COMPANY MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium, sulphur and other products. The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland and South Africa. MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are traded over the counter in the US and on the London, Berlin and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges. Media Relations: Investor Relations: Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00 Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20 Email: pr@nornik.ru Email: ir@nornik.ru ISIN: US55315J1025 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: MNOD Sequence No.: 63911 EQS News ID: 1045691 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=30121671b2565b3bd02a4a2ba797b7a1&application_id=1045691&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

