Pharnext Pharnext Presents a Business Update Webcast on May 20th, 2020 14-May-2020 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Pharnext Presents a Business Update Webcast* *on May 20**th**, 2020* *PARIS, France,**6:00 pm**, **May **14**, 2020 (CET)** - *Pharnext SA (FR0011191287 - ALPHA), an advanced clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new approach to developing innovative drug combinations based on big genomic data and artificial intelligence, today confirmed the organization of a webcast to update on its current activities on *May 20th, 2020 at 6:00 pm (CET)*. During this webcast, *David Horn Solomon, Chief Executive Officer*, will provide a business update and overview of Pharnext. Attendees can participate by *weblink*: https://channel.royalcast.com/webcast/pharnext/20200520_1/ or connect by phone using the following coordinates: *Confirmation Code**:* Pharnext *Dials-in:* - USA: +1 212 999 6659 - France: +33 (0) 1 7099 4740 - UK: +44 (0) 20 3003 2666 About Pharnext Pharnext is an advanced clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for orphan and common neurodegenerative diseases that currently lack curative and/or disease-modifying treatments. Pharnext has two lead products in clinical development. PXT3003 completed an international Phase 3 trial with positive topline results for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A and benefits from orphan drug status in Europe and the United States. PXT864 has generated encouraging Phase 2 results in Alzheimer's disease. Pharnext has developed a new drug discovery paradigm based on big genomic data and artificial intelligence: PLEOTHERAPY. Pharnext identifies and develops synergic combinations of drugs called PLEODRUG. The Company was founded by renowned scientists and entrepreneurs, including Professor Daniel Cohen, pioneer in modern genomics, and is supported by a world-class scientific team. More information at www.pharnext.com. Pharnext is listed on the Euronext Growth Stock Exchange in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011191287). *Contacts* *Pharnext* David Solomon Chief Executive Officer contact@pharnext.com +33 (0)1 41 09 22 30 *Media Relations (Europe)* *Financial *Investors**Relations Ulysse Communication Communication (U.S.)* Bruno Arabian **(France)* Stern Investor +33 (0)6 87 88 47 26 Actifin Relations, Inc. barabian Stéphane Ruiz Jane Urheim @ulysse-communication.com sruiz@actifin.fr jane.urheim@sternir.com Pierre-Louis Germain +33 (0)1 56 88 +1 212 362 1200 +33 (0)6 64 79 97 51 11 15 plgermain@ulysse-communication.com +33 (0)1 81 70 96 30

