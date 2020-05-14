Results of the 2020 Extended Annual General Meeting of Arion Bank hf.

The Annual General Meeting of Arion Bank 2020 was held by electronic means on 14 May 2020 at 16:00. The meeting was broadcasted live and votes were cast electronically using the Lumi AGM voting platform.
The following are the results of the meeting:
- A decision on payment of a dividend
It was resolved that no dividend be paid for the fiscal year 2019 and that net earnings for 2019 be added to the Bank's equity
- Other business
Prior to the meeting, a reservation (ice. bókun) from Gildi-lífeyrissjóður was received regarding the proposal on authorization to issue warrants that was approved at the Bank's Annual General Meeting on 17 March 2020. The reservation in full was noted in the meeting minutes, to be published at the Bank's website arionbanki.is/gm (http://www.arionbanki.is/gm).
