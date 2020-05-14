Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 14.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JNAX ISIN: SE0010413567 Ticker-Symbol: AB7A 
Frankfurt
14.05.20
09:16 Uhr
0,353 Euro
-0,037
-9,49 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Iceland 8
1-Jahres-Chart
ARION BANK HF SDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARION BANK HF SDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3450,38119:36
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.05.2020 | 18:53
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Results of the 2020 Extended Annual General Meeting of Arion Bank hf.

The Annual General Meeting of Arion Bank 2020 was held by electronic means on 14 May 2020 at 16:00. The meeting was broadcasted live and votes were cast electronically using the Lumi AGM voting platform.

The following are the results of the meeting:

  1. A decision on payment of a dividend
    It was resolved that no dividend be paid for the fiscal year 2019 and that net earnings for 2019 be added to the Bank's equity
  1. Other business
    Prior to the meeting, a reservation (ice. bókun) from Gildi-lífeyrissjóður was received regarding the proposal on authorization to issue warrants that was approved at the Bank's Annual General Meeting on 17 March 2020. The reservation in full was noted in the meeting minutes, to be published at the Bank's website arionbanki.is/gm (http://www.arionbanki.is/gm).
Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.