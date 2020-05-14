Alpha Modus Allowed 2nd Patent Leveraging Artificial Intelligence for Monitoring and Analyzing Consumer Behavior

CORNELIUS, NC / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2020 / Alpha Modus Corp., a technology company with a core focus on artificial intelligence in retail and the financial markets, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has allowed for issuance a second Alpha Modus patent (to be issued from U.S. Patent Application Publ. No. 2019/0333081) entitled "Method for monitoring and analyzing behavior and uses thereof." The claims of the soon to-be-issued patent generally covers "monitoring and analyzing consumer purchasing behavior in real-time to drive sales via engaging digital customer experiences."

"There is tremendous interest in technology of this type in the retail industry, including products and services being employed by such industry giants as Walgreens, National Cash Register and Amazon. For that reason, we are particularly proud of this extension of claims in the family of U.S Patent No. 10,360,571. We are excited to continue to pursue new claims in further patent applications deriving from this seminal technology, which we invented in the form of the eyeQ platform several years ago." stated William Alessi, Chief Executive Officer of Alpha Modus.

"eyeQ was created to deliver and measure the effectiveness of personalized shopping experiences in-store. We are continuing to see growing demand for digital innovation into the physical environment," stated Michael Garel, Founder of eyeQ and Inventor of the patented technology.

About Alpha Modus

Alpha Modus Corp is a privately held company that offers technology as a service. Its core technologies have been deployed on IBM's Bluemix platform and earned a Beacon Award by IBM 2016 for Best New Application on IBM Cloud from an Entrepreneur. Alpha Modus is recognized by IBM Watson as a thought leader in technology.

Learn more at www.alphamodus.com or follow us on Twitter.

Safe Harbor Statement -

This press release may contain forward-looking information that involve a number of risks and uncertainties made pursuant to Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") and the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things, the company's business plans and the company's growth strategy and operating strategy. Words such as "strategy," "expects," "continues," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "would," "will," "estimates," "intends," "projects," "goals," "targets" and other words of similar meaning are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous and varied factors. Good Hemp, Inc. does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the company or any person acting on behalf of the company are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements referenced above.

Contact:

Alpha Modus Corp

+1 (800) 237-3771

contact@alphamodus.com

SOURCE: Alpha Modus Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/589891/Alpha-Modus-Allowed-2nd-Patent-Leveraging-Artificial-Intelligence-for-Monitoring-and-Analyzing-Consumer-Behavior