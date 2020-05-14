Findit, Inc.: Findit Features Member Price Law Group Who Specializes in Assisting Consumers and Businesses Affected by COVID-19 Who Are Suffering Financial Hardship in Filing For Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 Bankruptcy

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2020 / Findit, Inc. a Nevada Corporation (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full service social networking management platform which provides online marketing services, is featuring member Price Law Group who has experienced bankruptcy attorneys that can assist consumers and businesses file for Chapter 7 or Chapter 13 bankruptcy in Texas, California, Nevada and Arizona.

Findit, Inc. was recently hired by Price Law Group to assist them in their online marketing campaign to drive consumers and business owners that have suffered immensely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Price Law Group offers bankruptcy services in the states of California, Nevada, Texas, and Arizona. Their expertise in bankruptcy will make these hard times a bit easier knowing that you have the team at Price law Group to assist you with your bankruptcy filings.

Price Law Group has been a member of Findit.com for several years. They have extensive content available for consumers to review and their contact information is readily available. You can reach Price Law Group at 866-210-1722. Visit Price Law Group online at pricelawgroup.com and on Findit at findit.com/covid-19-chapter-7-bankruptcy-attorneys

Findit is a full service online marketing agency that utilizes the Findit.com platform that can be used by individuals and businesses independent of Findit, Inc. to run their own online campaigns for themselves or for their customers. Members can also use Findit to post content that they would want shared and can share to Facebook, Pinterest, LinkedIn, Twitter and other popular social networking sites.

Peter Tosto, marketing director of Findit stated, "As more and more businesses and people create their accounts on Findit and upload and post their content to their Findit account, we think the future could be that people will start their searches on Findit first when they're looking for an individual or a business. This would be similar to how people are now going to Amazon first to search for products that they want.

Because Findit is an interactive search engine that is an open platform and not a sign in site, people can create a free account on Findit and post all of the content they want indexed by popular search engines Google, Yahoo, and Bing.

In addition to indexing in search engines, all content posted to Findit can be shared to other social networking sites.

Visit Price Law Group today to speak with their expert bankruptcy attorneys about your options regarding Chapter 7 or Chapter 13 bankruptcy due to the financial hardship you are in as a result of COVID-19. If you are interested in Findit online marketing services call us at 404-443-3224.

About Price Law Group

Price Law Group has protected thousands of financially distressed clients since 1991. Our team is skilled at making sure that you know and understand all of the available options concerning your debt. With offices conveniently located throughout California, Nevada, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey, we make it simple to serve you.

Price Law Group - Bankruptcy Lawyers

Our firm at Price Law Group is composed of a dedicated team of bankruptcy attorneys who is a nationwide team serving several states. We have helped over 100,000 individuals who were facing debt problems and provided them with a legal solution to their financial situation. If you find yourself in need of legal counsel, choose our firm for personal service and attention to detail in pursuing your interests.

We pride ourselves in having the respect of bankruptcy courts wherever we provide legal services. Bringing well filed and prepared bankruptcy petitions to the court provides our clients with the security they need in facing this difficult time.

Bankruptcy is not an easy choice to make. We realize this and are ready to help you with all the information you might need for a decision and planned legal strategy. Our firm understands the difficulties you are facing in making a decision to file for bankruptcy or take other steps towards resolving your debt situation. That is why we meet with you personally for a free initial consultation so that we can answer your questions and provide the guidance you need. We pledge to show you respect and dignity throughout the process, and will help you through to the end.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

