Health-Based Retailers Leverage Newswire for Marketing Guidance Amidst COVID-19

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2020 / ??????During the COVID-19 crisis, businesses have had to adjust their workflow to fit within CDC guidelines, which has affected their marketing strategies and channels. Retail companies with a focus on healthcare and wellness have turned to Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour to combat the decrease in brick-and-mortar traffic by augmenting their reach through meaningful digital communications. With the help of an Earned Media Advantage Strategist, health-based retailers have adjusted their plans in order to keep consistent contact with their audience during this difficult time.

"It is important to keep communication between businesses and customers consistent," said Charlie Terenzio, VP of Earned Media at Newswire. "Healthcare-based retailers have done a phenomenal job utilizing their resources and letting their customers know of adjustments made to address the current situation."

As the world adjusts to new ways of keeping in contact while following guidelines administered by the CDC, retailers have looked to tech-savvy solutions to make sure their audience is kept captivated. Strategists have created a plan that allows retail companies in the healthcare space to utilize social media and apps to help with curbside pick-up orders, monitor health while social distancing and staying physically active at home. This pivot across the retail and health sector provides increased contact with customers while growing their prospective audience.

Terenzio commented, "Now is the time to put a plan into action and keep things moving forward from a marketing perspective. Utilizing today's emerging technology allows health retailers to lean into this new digital transformation, answer questions and update customers about any business-related changes that may have an impact on their lives."

The Guided Tour has helped health-based retailers across the country adjust their marketing compass in order to stay on top of their industry. By adjusting their Earned Media Advantage Plan, created at the time they sign onto the Guided Tour, companies are ensuring the most current strategies are being put into place. Their expert strategist utilizes the new plan and implements it with every campaign launched.

While retailers are facing the huge challenge of decreased consumer confidence, Newswire's EMA GT provides an integrated approach using media and marketing communications to keep the public and media well-informed. Experts say the economic recovery is slated to take years, but the GT's year-long roadmap provides customers peace of mind that their narrative to navigate the current crisis can be heard by many to support sales and communication efforts.

