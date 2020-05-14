ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.: ENDRA Life Sciences Provides Business Update and Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2020 / ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. ("ENDRA") (NASDAQ:NDRA), the pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS™), today provided a business update and reported first quarter 2020 financial results.

"I could not be more pleased with the progress we've made during these challenging times to keep the company on track to receive critical regulatory approvals and advance commercialization activities on schedule in Europe and the United States," said Francois Michelon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "The receipt of the CE Mark for our TAEUS liver system ahead of schedule in the first quarter positions the company to be one of the first to start positively impacting the lives of more than one billion people globally affected by Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), where there is an acute need for a practical tool to assess and monitor liver fat before it progresses to fibrosis, cirrhosis and cancer."

Q1 2020 and Recent Business Highlights

Received CE Mark Approval for TAEUS FLIP (Fatty Liver Imaging Probe) System targeting NAFLD and NASH.

Renewed collaboration agreement with the GE Healthcare unit of General Electric Company, extending the agreement's term to January 2021.

Increased intellectual property portfolio to 68 assets defined, filed, issued and licensed patents and pending patent applications, including a key patent to expand into a future clinical market - monitoring tissue temperature during thermal ablation and cryotherapy procedures, for which there are also currently no practical clinical tools.

Expanded Scientific Advisory Board with the addition of Raza Malik, M.D., Director of Hepatology and Associate Chief of the Division of Gastroenterology at Tufts Medical Center in Boston.

Remain on track for key milestones to establish clinical evaluation reference sites and initiate sales in Europe in the second half of 2020, as well as to submit a 510(k) regulatory package to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the second quarter of 2020.

Financial Results for Q1, 2020

Operating expenses increased to $3.1 million in the first quarter of 2020, up from $2.7 million in the first quarter of 2019. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to employment related costs including non-cash expenses for stock compensation, costs associated with being a publicly traded company including investor relations, and increased costs for insurance.

Net loss in Q1 2020 totaled $3.3 million, or ($0.29) per basic and diluted share, as compared to a net loss of $2.7 million, or ($0.37) per basic and diluted share in Q1 2019.

Cash at March 31, 2020 totaled $3.1 million, as compared to $6.2 million at December 31, 2019, with no long-term debt outstanding.

About ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is the pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS™), a ground-breaking technology that mirrors some applications similar to CT or MRI, but at 50X lower cost, at the point of patient care. TAEUS is designed to work in concert with one million ultrasound systems in global use today. TAEUS is initially focused on the measurement of fat in the liver, as a means to assess and monitor NAFLD and NASH, chronic liver conditions that affect over 1 billion people globally, and for which there are no practical diagnostic tools. Beyond the liver, ENDRA is exploring several other clinical applications of TAEUS, including visualization of tissue temperature during energy-based surgical procedures.www.endrainc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "estimate," "anticipate" or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, estimates of the timing of future events and achievements, such as the expectations regarding milestones and future sales; the timing of; making our 510(k) submission with the FDA and commercializing the TAEUS device; and expectations concerning ENDRA's business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including, among others, our ability to develop a commercially feasible technology; receipt of necessary regulatory approvals; the impact of COVID-19 on our business plans; our ability to find and maintain development partners, market acceptance of our technology, the amount and nature of competition in our industry; our ability to protect our intellectual property; and the other risks and uncertainties described in ENDRA's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and ENDRA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

March 31, December 31, Assets 2020 2019 Assets (unaudited) Cash $ 3,102,728 $ 6,174,207 Prepaid expenses 373,254 116,749 Inventory 174,935 113,442 Other current assets 121,951 130,701 Total Current Assets 3,772,868 6,535,099 Other Assets Fixed assets, net 237,015 236,251 Right of use assets 389,004 404,919 Total Assets $ 4,398,887 $ 7,176,269 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 1,444,035 $ 1,708,525 Convertible notes payable, net of discount 38,402 298,069 Lease liabilities, current portion 68,608 66,193 Total Current Liabilities 1,551,045 2,072,787 Long Term Debt Lease liabilities 325,804 342,812 Total Long Term Debt 325,804 342,812 Total Liabilities 1,876,849 2,415,599 Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock series A, $0.0001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; 2,441.92 shares issued and outstanding 1 1 Preferred stock series B, $0.0001 par value; 1,000 shares authorized; 121.58 shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 13,553,005 and 8,421,401shares issued and outstanding 1,355 842 Additional paid in capital 50,982,080 49,933,736 Stock payable 78,836 43,528 Accumulated deficit (48,540,234 ) (45,217,437 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 2,522,038 4,760,670 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 4,398,887 $ 7,176,269

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2020 2019 Operating Expenses Research and development $ 1,518,146 $ 1,773,498 Sales and marketing 114,955 56,818 General and administrative 1,467,745 916,903 Total operating expenses 3,100,846 2,747,219 Operating loss (3,100,846 ) (2,747,219 ) Other Expenses Amortization of debt discount (228,568 ) - Other income (expense) 6,617 (1,517 ) Total other expenses (221,951 ) (1,517 ) Loss from operations before income taxes (3,322,797 ) (2,748,736 ) Provision for income taxes - - Net Loss $ (3,322,797 ) $ (2,748,736 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.29 ) $ (0.37 ) Weighted average common shares - basic and diluted 11,508,843 7,422,642

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2020 2019 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net loss $ (3,322,797 ) $ (2,748,736 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 21,586 19,632 Common stock, options and warrants issued for services 511,080 302,268 Amortization of debt discount 228,568 - Amortization of right of use assets 15,915 - Stock payable for investor relations 40,000 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses (256,505 ) 40,354 Decrease in lease liability (14,593 ) - Increase in inventory (61,493 ) (14,831 ) Increase in other asset 8,750 - Increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities (256,878 ) (139,349 ) Net cash used in operating activities (3,088,367 ) (2,540,662 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities Purchases of fixed assets (22,350 ) (5,239 ) Net cash used in investing activities (22,350 ) (5,239 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Proceeds from warrant exercise 39,238 - Net cash provided by financing activities 39,238 - Net decrease in cash (3,071,479 ) (2,545,901 ) Cash, beginning of period 6,174,207 6,471,375 Cash, end of period $ 3,102,728 $ 3,925,474 Supplemental disclosures of cash items Interest paid $ 1,920 $ - Income tax paid $ - $ - Supplemental disclosures of non-cash items Conversion of convertible notes and accrued interest $ 493,814 $ - Conversion of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock $ (452 ) $ - Conversion of Series B Convertible Preferred Stock $ (23 ) $ - Stock dividend payable $ 34,066 $ - Right of use asset $ 389,004 $ - Lease liability $ 394,412 $ -

