Nextraction Energy Corp.: Nextraction Announces Results of Annual Shareholders Meeting Held May 14, 2020 and Appointment of New Directors

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2020 / Nextraction Energy Corp. (NEX:NE.H)(OTC PINK:NXTFF) (the "Company" or "Nextraction") advises that at the meeting of the Shareholders held on May 14, 2020, all matters put before the Shareholders through the previously filed and distributed Notice of Meeting dated April 11, 2020 were passed at the Meeting.

As a result, the previous directors of Nextraction, being Eric Carlson, Frank Hallam, R. Michael Jones, and Paul Trost have ceased to be directors of Nextraction. The newly appointed directors of the Company are Gong (Michael) Chen, Benjamin Gill, John Versfelt, and Steve Elliott. Biographies of each director can be found at pages 5 to 6 of the Nextraction Information Circular filed on SEDAR on April 27, 2020 (the "Information Circular"). In addition, John Zang, the former Chief Executive Officer of Nextraction, and Frank Hallam, the former Interim Chief Financial Officer of Nextraction, have resigned as officers of the Company. The Nextraction Board of Directors appointed the following as officers of the Company:

John Versfelt: Chief Executive Officer

Gong (Michael) Chen: Chief Financial Officer

Darren Timmer: Corporate Secretary

The appointed directors and officers have agreed to resign from their positions in the event that it is found by an applicable securities commission or stock exchange that they cannot act in such role.

The Board of Directors has also appointed members to the Company's Audit Committee. The Audit Committee consists of Gong (Michael) Chen, Benjamin Gill and Steve Elliott. Descriptions of their education and experience can be found at pages 5 to 6 of the Information Circular. They are believed to be financially literate as required by National Instrument 52-110. All Audit Committee members are independent except for Mr. Chen who is the CFO of Nextraction. The Audit Committee Charter of the Company has not been changed.

For further information please contact:

John Versfelt, CEO

Email:jav@armc.ca

Telephone: 604 527 8146

