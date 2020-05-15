Multiple-Six-Figure Earner, Nestor Castro Has Built A Name Through E-Commerce and a Dropshipping Business

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2020 / Nestor Castro is an entrepreneur born and raised in Queens, New York. Since he was young, he had a desire to lead and keep a brave go-getter attitude in life. Nestor served in the US Army from 2009 to 2012 and was deployed to Afghanistan for 12 months. He returned home and found it difficult readjusting to civilian life, but Nestor found himself joining the Police force where he served the community for five years. Nestor was happy in his role but knew there was more to life. He was convinced he would feel a more profound sense of satisfaction if his entrepreneurship and leadership skills would be put to use.

Aside from his desire to serve the country and his community, Nestor also had ambitions to travel, earn money on his own, and wanted to make a living by being his own boss. At this time, when brick and mortar businesses are becoming more of a thing of the past and more entrepreneurs are going online, the next step was obvious for Nestor. He tried a hand at the world of e-commerce and has become a multiple-six-figure earner since diving right into it.

Nestor mastered the do's and don'ts, and the ins and outs of the business. When he gained enough expertise in his new career, he started a company to give back, and provide other people an alternative source of income.

Nestor launched Dropship Tribe with two other business partners who are also experienced in the industry. Their company's mission is to become a one-stop-shop for creating and scaling a profitable Shopify store for its customers. Their agency aims to prove to their clients the power of e-commerce and help people find a way to earn more. Nestor believes people deserve to afford their 'wants' and not just their needs, and this is a sure-fire way to achieve that.

His company, Dropship Tribe, helps people make a living out of doing business online right in the comfort of your home. Nestor takes pride in his team of experts dedicated to assisting aspiring entrepreneurs to start their business without the guessing game and the hassle.

Nestor wants to make an impact in the world by proving to others that anything is achievable with a developing mindset, and the right tools and structure. He believes that following these philosophies is what makes a successful person: the first being 'without risk, there is no reward,' He further explains, "Not one person knows everything about a particular subject. Commit and figure things out as you go. Fall in love with the process. Develop grit and resilience." For Nestor, keeping these thoughts in mind and acting on them gives a person the keys to success.

Nestor also takes pride in being a father and aspires to teach children by example. By starting with his dear daughter, Ava, he mentors the youth about financial literacy and how it is possible. Nestor also shares how she followed his journey, from running a New York City marathon to earning his Associate's and Bachelor's degrees, all while juggling work and fatherhood.

If you want to start your own e-commerce business, contact Nestor Castro and Dropship Tribe by sending an email, visiting his website, or checking out Nestor's Instagram page.

SOURCE: Nestor Castro

