Technavio has been monitoring the water and wastewater treatment chemicals (WWTCS) market and it is poised to grow by USD 16.74 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200514005716/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Accepta Ltd., Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema SA, Chembond Chemicals Ltd., Danaher Corp., Ecolab Inc., Kemira Oyj, Kurita Water Industries Ltd., SUEZ SA, and Thermax Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The demand for fresh water due to rise in population will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Demand for fresh water due to rise in population has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCS) Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCS) Market is segmented as below:

Type Coagulants and Flocculants Corrosion and Scale Inhibitors Biocides and Disinfectants PH Adjusters and Softeners Others

Geography APAC Europe North America MEA South America

Application Municipality Power Generation Pulp and Paper Metal and Mining Others



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43392

Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCS) Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our water and wastewater treatment chemicals (WWTCS) market report covers the following areas:

Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCS) Market Size

Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCS) Market Trends

Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCS) Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies scarcity of water leading to the increasing use of WWTCS as one of the prime reasons driving the water and wastewater treatment chemicals (WWTCS) market growth during the next few years.

Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCS) Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the water and wastewater treatment chemicals (WWTCS) market, including some of the vendors such as Accepta Ltd., Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema SA, Chembond Chemicals Ltd., Danaher Corp., Ecolab Inc., Kemira Oyj, Kurita Water Industries Ltd., SUEZ SA, and Thermax Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the water and wastewater treatment chemicals (WWTCS) market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCS) Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist water and wastewater treatment chemicals (WWTCS) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the water and wastewater treatment chemicals (WWTCS) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the water and wastewater treatment chemicals (WWTCS) market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of water and wastewater treatment chemicals (WWTCS) market vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Municipality Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Power generation Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Pulp and paper Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Metal and mining Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Coagulants and flocculants Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Corrosion and scale inhibitors Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Biocides and disinfectants Market size and forecast 2019-2024

pH adjusters and softeners Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Accepta Ltd.

Akzo Nobel NV

Arkema SA

Chembond Chemicals Ltd.

Danaher Corp.

Ecolab Inc.

Kemira Oyj

Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

SUEZ SA

Thermax Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200514005716/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/