Freitag, 15.05.2020

WKN: 923069 ISIN: FR0006864484 
Frankfurt
14.05.20
08:07 Uhr
75,80 Euro
+0,40
+0,53 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
15.05.2020
LAURENT-PERRIER: Laurent-Perrier: Press release: Financial calendar of the Laurent-Perrier Group


Laurent-PerrierTours-sur-Marne, May 15, 2020

Press release:
Financial calendar
of the Laurent-Perrier Group

In the context of the COVID-19 epidemic, the new financial calendar of the Laurent-Perrier Group concerning its closing of accounts on March 31, 2020, is as follows:

  • Publication of the 2019-2020 annual results: Friday, July 3, 2020
  • SFAF presentation: Friday, July 3, 2020
  • General Meeting: Thursday, September 24, 2020

Laurent-Perrier is one of the few family groups of champagne houses listed on the French stock exchange dedicated exclusively to champagne and focused on the premium segment. It offers a broad range of products renowned for their quality, around the Laurent-Perrier, Salon, Delamotte and Champagne de Castellane brands.

ISIN code: FR 0006864484

Bloomberg: LPE FP

Reuters: LPER.PA		Laurent-Perrier belongs to compartment B of Euronext. It is part of the
EnterNext© PEA-PME 150 and
Euronext FAMILY BUSINESS indices.

Olivier DUMAS
Laurent-Perrier Group
Telephone: +33 3 26 58 91 22



Patrice KIRSCH
Laurent-Perrier Group
Telephone: +33 3 26 58 91 22

The financial information of the Laurent-Perrier Group can be consulted on the website:
www.finance-groupelp.com

Attachment

  • UK_Communiqué_Financier_calendrier (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/69ffee6f-2967-455a-9a60-d313ce6d99de)
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
