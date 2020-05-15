LAURENT-PERRIER: Laurent-Perrier: Press release: Financial calendar of the Laurent-Perrier Group





Laurent-PerrierTours-sur-Marne, May 15, 2020

Press release:

Financial calendar

of the Laurent-Perrier Group

In the context of the COVID-19 epidemic, the new financial calendar of the Laurent-Perrier Group concerning its closing of accounts on March 31, 2020, is as follows:

Publication of the 2019-2020 annual results: Friday, July 3, 2020

SFAF presentation: Friday, July 3, 2020

General Meeting: Thursday, September 24, 2020

Laurent-Perrier is one of the few family groups of champagne houses listed on the French stock exchange dedicated exclusively to champagne and focused on the premium segment. It offers a broad range of products renowned for their quality, around the Laurent-Perrier, Salon, Delamotte and Champagne de Castellane brands.

ISIN code: FR 0006864484



Bloomberg: LPE FP



Reuters: LPER.PA Laurent-Perrier belongs to compartment B of Euronext. It is part of the

EnterNext© PEA-PME 150 and

Euronext FAMILY BUSINESS indices.





Olivier DUMAS

Laurent-Perrier Group

Telephone: +33 3 26 58 91 22







Patrice KIRSCH

Laurent-Perrier Group

Telephone: +33 3 26 58 91 22





The financial information of the Laurent-Perrier Group can be consulted on the website:

www.finance-groupelp.com



Attachment