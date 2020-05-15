Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 15.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 892430 ISIN: US8265461033 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
SIFCO INDUSTRIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIFCO INDUSTRIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LIFETIME BRANDS
LIFETIME BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LIFETIME BRANDS INC3,619-6,56 %
SIFCO INDUSTRIES INC--
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.