The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day 15.05.2020

Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 15.05.2020



TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP



CA LH1 XFRA US53222Q1031 LIFETIME BRANDS DL-,01 EQ00 EQU EUR N

CA SI7 XFRA US8265461033 SIFCO INDS INC. DL 1 EQ00 EQU EUR N

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken