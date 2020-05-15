

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are likely to open higher on Friday, even as underlying sentiment may remain cautious as comments from U.S. President Donald Trump about China aggravated trade tensions.



In an interview with Fox Business news, Trump threatened to cut off the whole relationship with China over coronavirus pandemic and said he was in no mood to talk to Xi Jinping.



Chinese state media Global Times responded with an editorial titled 'Trump turns up election strategy nonsense with China 'cut-off' threat'.



The global death toll from the novel coronavirus has reached 300,000 mark on Thursday, with about 4.5 million cases of infections, according to the Johns Hopkins University.



About half of the fatalities have been reported by the United States, the United Kingdom and Italy.



Brazil and Mexico reported a record one-day rise in new coronavirus cases, while Russia reported its lowest daily rise in nearly two weeks.



In the U.S., Texas saw its deadliest day and its biggest increase in new cases since the start of the outbreak -- two weeks into reopening.



Covid-19 could usher in global losses of up to $8.8 trillion or 9.7 percent of global gross domestic product, according to a new report released by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).



Asian markets are trading mostly higher after data out of China showed the country's industrial output increased in April for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak, adding to early signs of a recovery. However, retail sales and fixed asset investment figures missed estimates.



Quarterly national accounts from Germany and euro area are due later in the session, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.



Across the Atlantic, trading may be impacted by reaction to a slew of U.S. economic data, including reports on retail sales, industrial production and consumer sentiment.



U.S. stocks ended a choppy session higher overnight as investors weighed weak jobless claims data against news that New York is poised to reopen parts of the state on Friday.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1.6 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.9 percent and the S&P 500 added 1.2 percent.



European markets tumbled on Thursday to extend losses from the previous session as investors reacted to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments about the economy plunging into a deep recession.



The pan European Stoxx 600 shed 2.2 percent. The German DAX lost 2 percent, France's CAC 40 index declined 1.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 gave up 2.8 percent.



