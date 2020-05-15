The panel is part of the company's new Tiger Pro series, which includes two 530 W modules and a 430 W product for distributed-generation applications. It will begin production of the series in the fourth quarter, although it will start accepting first orders immediately.JinkoSolar launched a new module series on Friday, led by its 78TW panel, which offers a record-setting 580 W of power output. The Tiger Pro series also includes two 72 W panels - dubbed the 72TR and 72HC - and the 60TR panel, which provides 430 W of output, for specific use in the distributed-generation PV segment. Equipped with ...

