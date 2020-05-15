

WELLINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New Zealand manufacturing sector contracted at a record pace in April due to coronavirus lockdown, survey data from the BusinessNZ showed Friday.



The Performance of Manufacturing Index fell to 26.1 in April from 38.0 in March.



This was the lowest reading since the survey began. Any score below 50 indicates contraction in the sector.



As part of March and almost all of April was in complete lockdown for the country, a significant fall in manufacturing activity was fully expected, BusinessNZ's Executive Director Catherine Beard, said.



The sub-indices of production declined 19.8 in April and new orders fell to 17.8.



'Looking at comments from respondents, only two words stand out, namely COVID-19 and lockdown, with 89.7 percent of respondents outlining negative comments,' Beard said.



'Recent negative PMI readings from around the world illustrate the widespread economic pain being felt,' BNZ Senior Economist, Doug Steel said.



'New Zealand's April reading is lower than other countries we often compare ourselves to, which tallies with suggestions that NZ restrictions have been tighter than many,' Steel added.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

