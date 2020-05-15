Anzeige
Freitag, 15.05.2020
WKN: A140RW ISIN: NL0010937058 Ticker-Symbol: 4IT 
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
AMX
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.05.2020 | 08:41
Intertrust Group: Results Intertrust 2020 Annual General Meeting

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - 15 May 2020 - Intertrust N.V. ("Intertrust" or "Company"), a global leader in providing tech-enabled corporate and fund solutions to clients operating and investing in international business, announces that the Annual General Meeting of 14 May 2020 adopted all voting items on the agenda, including the financial statements for the year 2019.

For more information:
Investors & Media
Marieke Palstra
marieke.palstra@intertrustgroup.com
Tel +31 20 577 1157

About Intertrust
Intertrust is a global leader in providing tech-enabled corporate and fund solutions to clients operating and investing in the international business environment. The Company has around 3,500 employees in more than 30 jurisdictions in Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific and the Middle-East. Intertrust delivers high-quality, tailored fund, corporate, capital market and private wealth services to its clients, with a view to building long-term relationships. The Company works with global law firms and accountancy firms, multinational corporations, financial institutions, fund managers, high net worth individuals and family offices.

Attachment

Attachment

  • intertrust-nv-press-release-agm-2020.pdf (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0c05eecc-7352-4cb1-bbc5-b252861f35e9)
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
