

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Petrofac Ltd. (POFCF.PK, POFCY.PK, PFC.L) said the company is now targeting additional savings to those announced on 6 April. Petrofac now plans to reduce overhead and project support costs by at least $125 million in 2020 and by up to $200 million in 2021.



The company reported that COVID-19 has caused significant disruption to its Engineering and Construction (E&C) projects. Whilst projects are still progressing, this has inevitably resulted in material delays in construction activity, which will not be recovered in 2020, the company said.



