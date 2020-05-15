

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Plc (SMT.L) on Friday posted net return after taxation for the full year of 973 million pounds, higher than last year's 883.3 million pounds. On a per share basis, net return was at 66.10 pence, compared to 61.22 pence last year.



While net return before taxation rose to 974.3 million pounds from 883.4 million pounds, net return before taxation and finance costs increased to 1.00 billion pounds from 913.3 million pounds.



During the year, gains on investments totaled 1.01 billion, compared to 923.5 million last year. Net Asset Value-borrowings at fair value was 13.7 percent and Net Asset Value-borrowings at book value was 13.3 percent in the year.



In addition, the company said the Board is recommending the total dividend to be increased by 4 percent to a total of 3.25 pence.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken