

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - William Hill Plc (WMH.L) reported that its Group total net revenue declined 27% for the consolidated 17-week period to 28 April 2020. The Group noted that it generated a robust performance across all business areas, prior to the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic. For the Coronavirus-impacted period of 11 March to 28 April, Group total net revenue was down 57%.



At the end of the reporting period, the Group's unrestricted liquidity was in excess of 700 million pounds. The Group has reduced monthly cash outflow to approximately 15 million pounds.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken