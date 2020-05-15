As previously announced Nasdaq Derivatives Markets plan to change the matching method for OMXS30 index options from current price/time priority, to a price/pro-rata allocation method. The change will become active in production during the month of September 2020; the actual date will be communicated closer to go-live via an exchange notice. The planned changes are available to members and ISVs for testing in the External Test System 3. To facilitate end to end testing, pro-rata matching will be available in External Test System 1 as of May 19, 2020. For more information on the change please use the below link: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/genium-inet-pro-rata-matching For further information concerning this IT Notice, please contact your Nasdaq representative below. For trade support related questions, please contact: Trading Operations tradingoperations@nasdaq.com +46 8 405 7360 For technical questions, please contact: Technical Support technicalsupport@nasdaq.com +46 8 405 6750 For general questions concerning this notice, please contact: Technical Relations Anders Bergström anders.bergstrom@nasdaq.com +46 8 405 7364 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=776247