OQ Chemicals (formerly OXEA) is a global manufacturer of oxo intermediates and oxo derivatives, such as alcohols, polyols, carboxylic acids, specialty esters, and amines. These products are used for the production of high-quality coatings, lubricants, cosmetics and pharmaceutical products, flavours and fragrances, printing inks and plastics. OQ Chemicals employs more than 1,400 people worldwide and is part of OQ, an integrated energy company with roots in Oman. OQ emerged in 2019 upon the successful integration of nine legacy companies. Operating in 13 countries, OQ covers the entire value chain in the hydrocarbon sector from exploration and production through to marketing and distribution of its products. OQ sells its fuels and chemicals in over 60 countries worldwide.

Company: OQ Chemicals GmbH Headquarters Address: Rheinpromenade 4a D-40789 Monheim am Rhein Germany Main Telephone: +4921739993-0 Website: https://www.chemicals.oq.com Type of Organization: Private Industry: Chemicals/Plastics Key Executives: Group CEO: Musab Al Mahruqi Downstream International Assets: Dr. Oliver Borgmeier Public Relations Contact: Thorsten Ostermann Email: communications@oq.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200515005029/en/