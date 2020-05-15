OQ Chemicals (formerly OXEA) is a global manufacturer of oxo intermediates and oxo derivatives, such as alcohols, polyols, carboxylic acids, specialty esters, and amines. These products are used for the production of high-quality coatings, lubricants, cosmetics and pharmaceutical products, flavours and fragrances, printing inks and plastics. OQ Chemicals employs more than 1,400 people worldwide and is part of OQ, an integrated energy company with roots in Oman. OQ emerged in 2019 upon the successful integration of nine legacy companies. Operating in 13 countries, OQ covers the entire value chain in the hydrocarbon sector from exploration and production through to marketing and distribution of its products. OQ sells its fuels and chemicals in over 60 countries worldwide.
Company:
OQ Chemicals GmbH
Headquarters Address:
Rheinpromenade 4a
D-40789 Monheim am Rhein
Germany
Main Telephone:
+4921739993-0
Website:
https://www.chemicals.oq.com
Type of Organization:
Private
Industry:
Chemicals/Plastics
Key Executives:
Group CEO: Musab Al Mahruqi
Downstream International Assets: Dr. Oliver
Borgmeier
Public Relations
Contact:
Thorsten Ostermann
Email:
communications@oq.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200515005029/en/