COMMERZBANK AG - Pre-stabilisation Allianz SE EUR bmk 30NC10

Pre-Stabilisation notice

15thMay 2020

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Allianz SE

EUR benchmark long 30NC10 subordinated Notes

Pre-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank AG (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +4969 13623492) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).