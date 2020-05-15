Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 15.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
Neue Starbesetzung bei dieser Psychedelika-Rakete!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: CBK100 ISIN: DE000CBK1001 Ticker-Symbol: CBK 
Xetra
15.05.20
10:49 Uhr
2,916 Euro
-0,039
-1,32 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,9532,95611:04
2,9552,95611:04
PR Newswire
15.05.2020 | 10:28
150 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

COMMERZBANK AG - Pre-stabilisation Allianz SE EUR bmk 30NC10

COMMERZBANK AG - Pre-stabilisation Allianz SE EUR bmk 30NC10

PR Newswire

London, May 15

Pre-Stabilisation notice

15thMay 2020

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Allianz SE

EUR benchmark long 30NC10 subordinated Notes

Pre-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank AG (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +4969 13623492) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised:
Issuer:Allianz SE
Guarantor (if any):none
Aggregate nominal amount:EUR benchmark
Description:30NC10 subordinated Fixed to Floating Rate Notes with scheduled maturity in 2050, issued under the EUR 30 billion DIP
Offer price:tbc
Other offer terms:Payment date 22nd May 2020, denoms 100k/100k; scheduled Maturity Date: 8 July 2050 (subject to Conditions to Redemption)
Stabilisation:
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilising Managers:		Commerzbank AG
BofA Merrill Lynch
Citigroup
CACIB
HSBC
Stabilisation period expected to start on:15th May 2020
Stabilisation period expected to end on: no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities
Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility.The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law.
Stabilisation trading venue:Luxembourg SE
Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.