AMUNDI PRIME USA UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) (PRAU) AMUNDI PRIME USA UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 15-May-2020 / 10:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI PRIME USA UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) DEALING DATE: 14/05/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 17.3509 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 33500 CODE: PRAU ISIN: LU2089238468 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRAU Sequence No.: 63978 EQS News ID: 1046197 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 15, 2020 04:18 ET (08:18 GMT)