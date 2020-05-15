

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) announced Rico Back will step down as Group CEO and from the Group Board with immediate effect, and leave Royal Mail on 15 August 2020. Keith Williams will assume the role, with immediate effect, of interim Executive Chair.



The company announced the appointment of Stuart Simpson as interim CEO of Royal Mail. Mick Jeavons will be interim Group CFO.



The Board of Royal Mail plc has decided that no bonuses will be paid for 2019-20 to Executive Directors.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ROYAL MAIL-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de