Lyxor CAC 40 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (CACX LN) Lyxor CAC 40 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 15-May-2020 / 10:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor CAC 40 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 14-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 42.2673 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 72517101 CODE: CACX LN ISIN: FR0007052782 ISIN: FR0007052782 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CACX LN Sequence No.: 63979 EQS News ID: 1046231 End of Announcement EQS News Service

May 15, 2020 04:40 ET (08:40 GMT)