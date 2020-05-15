Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist (DJEL LN) Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 15-May-2020 / 10:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 14-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 219.5621 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 842186 CODE: DJEL LN ISIN: FR0007056841 ISIN: FR0007056841 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DJEL LN Sequence No.: 63980 EQS News ID: 1046233 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 15, 2020 04:40 ET (08:40 GMT)