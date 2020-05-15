Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MEUU LN) Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 15-May-2020 / 10:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 14-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 107.8276 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10874717 CODE: MEUU LN ISIN: FR0010261198 ISIN: FR0010261198 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MEUU LN Sequence No.: 63988 EQS News ID: 1046251 End of Announcement EQS News Service

